Louisville Shortstop Alex Alicea Named to Brooks Wallace Award Watch List
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – University of Louisville sophomore Alex Alicea was named to the watch list for the Brooks Wallace Award, released Friday by the College Baseball Foundation.
The award honors the nation's top shortstop and will be presented by the College Baseball Foundation later this year.
Alicea has been one of the sparkplugs at the top of the Louisville order this spring, hitting .325 with 11 extra-base hits entering Friday night’s contest.
The sophomore switch-hitter has scored 37 runs, tied for third-most on the team, and is fourth in the ACC with 17 stolen bases.
Alicea has also been excellent on the defensive side of the ball as well, committing just two errors in 119 chances at shortstop.
Alicea and the Cardinals continue their three-game series at Clemson Friday night with first pitch scheduled for 5 p.m. ET.
For more information on the Brooks Wallace Award, visit the College Baseball Foundation website at www.collegebaseballhall.org.
(Photo of Alex Alicea: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
