Report: Indiana State Transfer RHP Brennyn Cutts Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville baseball program has landed another big time player through the transfer portal, this time at a massive area of need.
Former Indiana State starting pitcher Brennyn Cutts, the reigning Missouri Vallety Conference Pitcher of the Year, has committed to the Cardinals, according to WTWO's Grant Pugh.
The 6-foot-3, 235-pound right-hander was the top option on one of the best pitching staffs in D1 baseball this past seasp. Making 18 appearances with 16 starts, Cutts posted a 7-1 record with the top ERA and opponent batting average in the MVC at 3.69 and .220, respectively. He also struck out 75 batters against 40 walks over 83.0 innings pitched.
The Greenup, Ill. struggled some during his freshman campaign in 2022, finishing with an ERA of 8.54 in 15 appearances. He took a big step forward during his sophomore season, posting an ERA of 3.74 in 18 appearances and eight starts, taking on a midweek starter role by the end of the season.
In 152.2 innings pitched over 51 career appearances and 30 starts with the Sycamores, Cutts has a 4.54 ERA and .229 opponent batting average with 149 strikeouts to 78 walks.
Louisville is entering a crucial offseason as it pertains to the direction of the program. The Cardinals finished just 32-24 overall and 16-14 in the ACC, getting excluded from the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four years.
The Cardinals have seen over a dozen players enter the portal up to this point andare graduating multiple impact players, but are already starting to hit the portal. Cutts is now Louisville's fifth portal pickup, with more on the way.
(Photo of Brennyn Cutts via Indiana State University Athletics)
