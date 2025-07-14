Cards in the Majors: 2025 All-Star Break Update
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The All-Star Break for the 2025 Major League Baseball season is finally here, and several former Louisville baseball players continue to make an impact across the majors.
As of Jul. 14, there have been 11 former Cardinals play in an MLB regular season game this season: catchers Henry Davis, Dalton Rushing and Will Smith; infielders Tyler Fitzgerald and Nick Solak; right-handed pitchers Nick Burdi, Chad Green, Bryan Hoeing, Bobby Miller and Jack Perkins; and left-handed pitcher Reid Detmers.
So how have these former Cards performed up to the halfway point of the season? Take a look below:
Stats from games played through Jul. 10, 2025
Nick Burdi
Position: Right-Handed Pitcher
Years at UofL: 2012-14
Organization: Boston Red Sox
2025 Stats (4 APP, 0 GS): 0.00 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 5.1 IP, 5 K, 2 BB
Burdi was signed to a minor league contract to start the 2025 season, and was called up from Triple-A Worchester in late May. He was off to a scoreless start to his season, but suffered a foot contusion on a play at first base in early June. He has been on the IL ever since, and recently was put on the 60-day IL.
Henry Davis
Position: Catcher
Years at UofL: 2019-21
Organization: Pittsburgh Pirates
2025 Stats (44 GP, 140 PA): .206/.263/.341, 4 HR, 12 RBI, 5 2B, 9 BB
Two years after being called up as the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 MLB Draft, Davis actually spent the first two weeks of the season with Triple-A Indianapolis. He's been with the Pirates since mid-April, and while he has flashed plus power, has continued to struggle at the Major League level.
Reid Detmers
Position: Left-Handed Pitcher
Years at UofL: 2018-20
Organization: Los Angeles Angels
2025 Stats (38 APP, 0 GS): 4.14 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 41.1 IP, 50 K, 19 BB
On the heels of a season where his command took a step back and he spent half the year in the minors, Detmers made the transition from starter to middle inning reliever for the 2025 season. So far, this move has panned out nicely for him, as 29 of his appearances have been scoreless outings, and 12 of his 19 earned runs allowed came in one rough three-game stretch.
Tyler Fitzgerald
Position: Outfielder/Middle Infielder
Years at UofL: 2017-19
Organization: San Francisco Giants
2025 Stats (63 GP, 22 PA): .227/.287/.333, 3 HR, 13 RBI, 10 2B, 1 3B, 15 BB, 9 SB
Following a standout first full season in the Majors in 2024, Fitzgerald has had an up-and-down 2025 campaign. He had to spend a couple weeks on the IL back in May for a left rib fracture, and has already been optioned down to Triple-A Sacramento twice this season.
Chad Green
Position: Right-Handed Pitcher
Years at UofL: 2011-13
Organization: Toronto Blue Jays
2025 Stats (40 APP, 0 GS): 3.69 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 39.0 IP, 31 K, 13 BB, 1 SV
Green is currently in his third year with the Blue Jays after spending the first seven years of his career with the Yankees. While he still has a respectable ERA and is one of Toronto's most used relievers, his strikeout rate (19.0 percent) is at a career-low while his walk rate (8.0 percent) is approaching his career-worst.
Bryan Hoeing
Position: Right-Handed Pitcher
Years at UofL: 2016-19
Organization: San Diego Padres
2025 Stats (5 APP, 0 GS): 4.76 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 5.2 IP, 5 K, 2 BB
It's Hoeing's first full season in San Diego after being traded by the Marlins midway through last season, but he has spent the majority of the season the IL with a right shoulder strain. He wasn't activated until late June, started the year with a couple scoreless appearances before getting touched up a bit to start the month of July.
Bobby Miller
Position: Right-Handed Pitcher
Years at UofL: 2018-20
Organization: Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Stats (2 APP, 1 GS): 12.60 ERA, 2.60 WHIP, 5.0 IP, 7 K, 2 BB
It's been a forgetful season so far for Miller. For starters, he got drilled in the head by a come backer in spring training. When he made his season debut, he allowed six earned runs over three innings, which got him sent down to Triple-A Oklahoma City. He got hit around in a relief appearance when was recalled, then immediately got optioned to the minors again.
Jack Perkins
Position: Right-Handed Pitcher
Years at UofL: 2019-21
Organization: (Soon-To-Be Las Vegas) Athletics
2025 Stats (3 APP, 0 GS): 1.93 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 9.1 IP, 10 K, 2 BB
After transferring to Indiana for his final season in college and getting drafted by the then-Oakland Athletics, Perkins was called up back in late June. He's had a solid start to his Major League career, only allowing two earned runs in his first nine-plus innings pitched.
Dalton Rushing
Position: Catcher
Years at UofL: 2020-22
Organization: Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Stats (23 GP, 72 PA): .231/.306/.323, 1 HR, 10 RBI, 3 2B, 7 BB
A second round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, Rushing got called up to The Show back in mid-May, becoming the first UofL graduate to make his MLB debut since 2023. He's been bouncing between catcher, first base and designated hitter, but has been a consistent piece of the Dodgers' lineup since getting the call.
Will Smith
Position: Catcher
Years at UofL: 2014-16
Organization: Los Angeles Dodgers
2025 Stats (72 GP, 291 PA): .326/.430/.548, 12 HR, 45 RBI, 15 2B, 1 3B, 44 BB
Smith is in the middle of a phenomenal 2025 campaign. Not only did he become the first former Cardinal to earn a starting spot in the MLB All-Star Game, but he's one of the best hitters in the Majors, period. He has the third-best batting average, second-best on base percentage and fourth-best OPS in all of Major League Baseball. The only players in front of him in the latter category are Aaron Judge, Cal Raleigh and Shohei Ohtani.
Nick Solak
Position: Outfielder
Years at UofL: 2014-16
Organization: Pittsburgh Pirates
2025 Stats (4 GP, 11 PA): .091/.091/.091, 0 HR, 0 RBI, 0 2B, 0 BB
After spending the entire 2024 season with the Seattle Mariners' Triple-A team, Solak signed with the Pirates in the offseason. However, he's spent most of the 2025 season with Triple-A Indianapolis, hitting just 1-for-11 in his short stint in Pittsburgh back in May.
(Photo of Will Smith: Jayne Kamin - Oncea-Imagn Images)
