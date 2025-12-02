Bowl Projections Remain Jumbled for Louisville Following End of Regular Season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program was able to end their regular season on a high note, snapping their three-game losing streak with an emphatic victory over Kentucky in the Governor's Cup. With a standout performance like this, it certainly going to have a positive impact on their bowl standing.
So where will the Cardinals be going this postseason? Well, even with conference championships being the only thing standing between us and bowl season, projectors still have no idea. Among the 12 projectors this week, six different bowl were selected as UofL's bowl destination. Two bowls, Duke's Mayo and Fenway, received three picks, while the Sun and Military got two.
As a reminder, the ACC utilizes a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. The league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.
The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 7, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will learn their bowl shortly after.
With college football's regular season now in the rear view mirror, here are bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:
Sports Illustrated
- Projector: Bryan Fischer
- Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Penn State
- Location: Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST
ESPN
- Projector: Kyle Bonagura
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. LSU
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan., 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST
- Projector: Mark Schlabach
- Bowl/Matchup: Military Bowl vs. Navy
- Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Mary.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 11:00 a.m. EST
247Sports/CBS
- Projector: Brad Crawford
- Bowl/Matchup: Fenway Bowl vs. East Carolina
- Location: Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 2:10 p.m. EST
The Athletic
- Projector: Scott Dochterman
- Bowl/Matchup: Military Bowl vs. Navy
- Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Mary.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 11:00 a.m. EST
Athlon Sports
- Projector: Steve Lassan
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Missouri
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan., 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST
College Football News
- Projector: Pete Fiutak
- Bowl/Matchup: Sun Bowl vs. Arizona State
- Location: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Tex.
- Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec., 31 at 2:00 p.m. EST
On3
- Projector: Brett McMurphy
- Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Missouri
- Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
- Date/Time: Friday, Jan., 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST
The Sporting News
- Projector: Bill Bender
- Bowl/Matchup: Sun Bowl vs. Utah
- Location: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Tex.
- Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec., 31 at 2:00 p.m. EST
USA TODAY
- Projector: Erick Smith
- Bowl/Matchup: Fenway Bowl vs. East Carolina
- Location: Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 2:10 p.m. EST
Palm Brackets
- Projector: Jerry Palm
- Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Missouri
- Location: EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST
Pro Football Network
- Projector: Oliver Hodgkinson
- Bowl/Matchup: Fenway Bowl vs. North Texas
- Location: Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.
- Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 2:10 p.m. EST
(Photo of Braxton Jennings: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
