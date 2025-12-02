Louisville Report

Bowl Projections Remain Jumbled for Louisville Following End of Regular Season

Projectors still don't agree as to where the Cardinals will be heading this postseason.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville Cardinals running back Braxton Jennings (46) runs for a gain against Kentucky as the Louisville Cardinals football team dominated the Wildcats 41-0 Saturday, November 29, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium.
Louisville Cardinals running back Braxton Jennings (46) runs for a gain against Kentucky as the Louisville Cardinals football team dominated the Wildcats 41-0 Saturday, November 29, 2025 in Louisville, Kentucky at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. / Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville football program was able to end their regular season on a high note, snapping their three-game losing streak with an emphatic victory over Kentucky in the Governor's Cup. With a standout performance like this, it certainly going to have a positive impact on their bowl standing.

So where will the Cardinals be going this postseason? Well, even with conference championships being the only thing standing between us and bowl season, projectors still have no idea. Among the 12 projectors this week, six different bowl were selected as UofL's bowl destination. Two bowls, Duke's Mayo and Fenway, received three picks, while the Sun and Military got two.

As a reminder, the ACC utilizes a system where they organize bowls with conference tie-ins into two tiers, but there is no selection order within each tier. The league and their bowl partners "will make team selections based on several factors, including geographic proximity, avoiding repeat appearances and matchups, and regular-season won-loss records," according to the ACC's official website.

The Cardinals will officially learn their postseason draw on Sunday, Dec. 7, following the end of conference championship weekend. The College Football Playoff selection show begins at 12:00 p.m. that day, and Louisville will learn their bowl shortly after.

With college football's regular season now in the rear view mirror, here are bowl projections for Louisville across various publications:

Sports Illustrated

  • Projector: Bryan Fischer
  • Bowl/Matchup: Pinstripe Bowl vs. Penn State
  • Location: Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 12:00 p.m. EST

ESPN

  • Projector: Kyle Bonagura
  • Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. LSU
  • Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
  • Date/Time: Friday, Jan., 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST
  • Projector: Mark Schlabach
  • Bowl/Matchup: Military Bowl vs. Navy
  • Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Mary.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 11:00 a.m. EST

247Sports/CBS

  • Projector: Brad Crawford
  • Bowl/Matchup: Fenway Bowl vs. East Carolina
  • Location: Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 2:10 p.m. EST

The Athletic

  • Projector: Scott Dochterman
  • Bowl/Matchup: Military Bowl vs. Navy
  • Location: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Mary.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 11:00 a.m. EST

Athlon Sports

  • Projector: Steve Lassan
  • Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Missouri
  • Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
  • Date/Time: Friday, Jan., 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST

College Football News

  • Projector: Pete Fiutak
  • Bowl/Matchup: Sun Bowl vs. Arizona State
  • Location: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Tex.
  • Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec., 31 at 2:00 p.m. EST

On3

  • Projector: Brett McMurphy
  • Bowl/Matchup: Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Missouri
  • Location: Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.
  • Date/Time: Friday, Jan., 2 at 8:00 p.m. EST

The Sporting News

  • Projector: Bill Bender
  • Bowl/Matchup: Sun Bowl vs. Utah
  • Location: Sun Bowl Stadium in El Paso, Tex.
  • Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec., 31 at 2:00 p.m. EST

USA TODAY

  • Projector: Erick Smith
  • Bowl/Matchup: Fenway Bowl vs. East Carolina
  • Location: Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 2:10 p.m. EST

Palm Brackets

  • Projector: Jerry Palm
  • Bowl/Matchup: Gator Bowl vs. Missouri
  • Location: EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 7:30 p.m. EST

Pro Football Network

  • Projector: Oliver Hodgkinson
  • Bowl/Matchup: Fenway Bowl vs. North Texas
  • Location: Fenway Park in Boston, Mass.
  • Date/Time: Saturday, Dec., 27 at 2:10 p.m. EST

More Cardinals Stories

feed

(Photo of Braxton Jennings: Matt Stone - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:

Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi

You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky

Published
Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. He is also a co-host of the 'From The Pink Seats' podcast on the State of Louisville network. Video gamer, bourbon drinker and dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

Home/Football