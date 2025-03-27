Five Former Cards Make 2025 Opening Day Rosters
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Major League Baseball has officially returned. Another long offseason is now in the books, and Opening Day for the 2025 season is finally here.
With play scheduled to begin Thursday, five former Louisville baseball players have made active rosters across the league for Opening Day: catcher Will Smith, infielder Tyler Fitzgerald, right-handed pitchers Chad Green Bryan Hoeing, and left-handed pitcher Reid Detmers.
It's been a great last 12 months for Smith. Prior to last season's Opening Day, Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a 10-year, $140 extension. He then went on to bat .248 with 20 home runs and 75 RBI, earning his second consecutive All-Star honor. Of course, he also helped the Dodgers win the 2024 World Series, his second since being called up.
Across the city of Los Angeles with the Angels, Detmers didn't have quite as much success, and actually spent roughly three months of the 2024 season with Triple-A Salt Lake. While he was still a regular fixture of the Halos' rotation when at the MLB level, he posted a career-worst 6.70 ERA and 4-9 record over 17 starts, striking out a career-low 109 batter along to 38 walks.
In his first full season with the Giants after getting called up in 2023, Fitzgerald flashes plenty of brilliance during the 2024 season. Last year for San Francisco, he hit .280 with 15 home runs and 34 RBI in 96 games.
Heading into the second season of a two-year, $21 million team option, Chad Green is coming off of a successful first full season with the Toronto Blue Jays. Making 53 appearances out of the bullpen, he posted a 3.21 ERA with 17 saves, striking out 46 while walking only 14.
Hoeing is heading into his first full season with the Padres after the Miami Marlins traded him to San Diego midway through the 2024 season. Regardless, Hoeing had a career year, finishing with a 2.18 ERA and 43 strikeouts to 14 walks over 34 appearances and two starts.
(Photo of Will Smith: Kirby Lee - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky