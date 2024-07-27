Louisville OF Eddie King Jr. Returning for 2025 Season
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville baseball program's top player from the 2024 season is running it back.
Outfielder Eddie King Jr. confirmed Friday on social media that he is indeed coming back for his senior season with the Cardinals.
"One more time!" King said on Twitter/X.
While King went unselected in the 2024 MLB Draft and transfer portal window for baseball closed back on July 2, it was not a guarantee that King would return to Louisville. There was still the chance he could sign an undrafted free agent deal with the MLB team of his choosing. For example, former Illinois State catcher Tyler Herron - who committed to Louisville before the draft - did just that, signing with the Tampa Bay Rays.
While the 6-foot-2, 200-pound center fielder was not named an All-ACC selection this past season, there was little doubt that he was Louisville's best player from the 2024 season. He hit .322/.409/.664 with 14 home runs and 43 RBI, while also collecting seven doubles, 11 walks and eight stolen bases.
King's batting average, slugging percentage, OPS of 1.073, home run and RBI marks all led the Cardinals. Additionally, his 1,240 OPS in conference games was the best in the ACC among hitters who are returning for 2025.
The Lynwood, Ill. native missed his true freshman season in 2022 due to injury, but was able to bounce back and have an impactful sophomore year in 2023. That season, he posted a slash line of .252/.314/.420, and finished with four homers, 36 RBI. 10 doubles, nine walks and 11 stolen bases.
Louisville is entering a crucial offseason as it pertains to the direction of the program. They finished just 32-24 overall and 16-14 in the ACC, getting excluded from the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four years.
The Cardinals have seen a dozen players enter the portal up to this point and are graduating multiple impact players. Fortunately, they have hit the portal hard so far this offseason, landing 10 transfer additions thus far.
