JUCO INF Enrico Veach Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville baseball program is in the process of preparing for the upcoming 2026 season, they have just landed a piece for 2027.
Enrico Veach, an infielder who is coming off of his freshman campaign at Wabash Valley College, announced Wednesday that he has committed to the Cardinals.
The 5-foot-11, 180-pound third baseman/shortstop might have had to go the JUCO route to start his collegiate career, but he was an instant impact as a contact hitter this past season. Playing in 50 games, Veach slashed .341/.446/.425, driving in 35 RBI and collecting 12 doubles while drawing 28 walks and stealing 16 bases.
The Springfield, Illinois native did the bulk of his damage in conference play. He hit .370/.459/.480 in 27 league games, while also driving in 29 RBI and drawing 17 walks. He helped Wabash Valley go 35-23 overall earlier this year, including 22-8 in conference play.
While the Cardinals certainly lost a fair amount of talent to graduation and the MLB Draft, they figure to be a loaded squad in 2026, primarily thanks to their group of position players. All-American outfielder Lucas Moore, First-Team All-ACC outfielder Zion Rose, Freshman All-American first baseman Tague Davis and leadoff hitter Alex Alicea all return, and the Cardinals added some good depth via the portal.
Additionally, they have a good core of pitchers to back them up. Returning left-hander Ethan Eberle, transfer right-hander Jake Bean and returning righty Peter Michael has potential to be a good starting rotation, not to mention that bullpen arms like lefty Wyatt Danilowicz and righty Jake Schweitzer also return.
Louisville went 42-24 this past season in what was head coach Dan McDonnell's 19th year in charge, clinching their sixth trip to the CWS in program history, and first since 2019.
