How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After back-to-back years of missing the postseason, the Louisville baseball program is finally back in the NCAA Tournament. They're heading down to the Nashville Regional to get their Road to Omaha started, and will kick off the postseason with a matchup vs. East Tennessee State.
The Cardinals might not be heading into the postseason with much momentum, having lost seven of their last 10 games, but had a good resume overall to clinch a No. 2 seed. They have a 12-14 mark against Quad 1 opponents, and are 6-2 against the top nine national seeds in the NCAA Tournament.
As for the Buccaneers, they might not be as battle tested as UofL is with just a 1-2 mark against Quad 1 opponents, they still put together a quality season. Not only did were they the Southern Conference regular season champions, they parlayed that into their first ever SoCon Tournament championship.
This will be the first all-time meeting between Louisville and East Tennessee State, although the Cardinals are 10-2 against current members of the SoCon. They're 6-0 vs. Samford, 3-0 vs. Western Carolina, and 1-2 vs. The Citadel - head coach Dan McDonnell's alma mater.
Louisville Cardinals (35-21, 15-15 ACC) vs. East Tennessee State Buccaneers (41-15, 14-7 SoCon) | NCAA Tournament Regionals, 0-0 Game
- Date/Time: Friday, May 30 at 2:00 p.m. EST.
- Place: Hawkins Field in Nashville, Tenn.
- TV: ESPN+ - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Streaming on ESPN App
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Sean Moth (play-by-play).
