How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Miami Hurricanes

The Cardinals and Hurricanes face off in the Louisville Super Regional for the right to go to the College World Series.

Matthew McGavic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - For the first time since 2022 and tenth time overall, the Louisville baseball program is back in the Super Regionals. On the doorstep of a return trip to the College World Series, the only thing standing in their way is a best-of-three series with fellow ACC member Miami.

Assigned to the Nashville Regional, the Cardinals went a perfect 3-0 to advance to the Supers. They took down third-seeded East Tennessee State, 8-3, in their NCAA Tournament opener, upset No. 1 overall national seed Vanderbilt, 3-2, then earned a 6-0 shutout victory over fourth-seeded Wright State in the regional final.

As for the Hurricanes, who were placed in the Hattiesburg Regional, it was a roller coaster start to their NCAA Tournament run. The Canes upset second-seeded Alabama, 5-3, in their opener, then pounded fourth-seeded Columbia, 14-1, to reach the regional final. They got smoked, 17-6, by No. 16 national seed Southern Miss in the first game, but bounced back for a 5-4 victory in the "if necessary" game.

Louisville and Miami have 23 prior meetings, with the Canes holding a 12-11 advantage in the all-time series. The two did not face each other in the 2025 regular season, with their last showdown being an 8-5 Miami win back on May 21, 2024 in the ACC Baseball Championship.

Louisville Cardinals (38-21, 15-15 ACC) vs. Miami Hurricanes (34-25, 15-14 ACC) | Louisville Super Regional

Game One

  • Date/Time: Friday, June 6 at 3:00 p.m. EST.
  • Place: Jim Patterson Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
  • TV: ESPN2 - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 30; Dish: 143; DirecTV: 209.
  • Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Sean Moth (play-by-play).

Game Two

  • Date/Time: Saturday, June 7 at 11:00 a.m. EST.
  • Place: Jim Patterson Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
  • TV: ESPN - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: Spectrum: 31; Dish: 140; DirecTV: 206.
  • Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Sean Moth (play-by-play).

Game Three*

  • Date/Time: Sunday, June 8 at TBD
  • Place: Jim Patterson Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
  • TV: TBD.
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: TBD.
  • Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Sean Moth (play-by-play).

*If necessary

