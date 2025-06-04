Louisville Report

How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Miami Hurricanes

The Cardinals and Hurricanes face off in the Louisville Super Regional for the right to go to the College World Series.

Matthew McGavic

Louisville baseball right-handed pitcher Patrick Forbes vs. Miami in the 2025 Louisville Super Regional
Louisville baseball right-handed pitcher Patrick Forbes vs. Miami in the 2025 Louisville Super Regional / Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It all comes down to this. After splitting the first two games of the Louisville Super Regional, Louisville and Miami now head to the final game of the best of-three series, where the winner will punch their ticket to the College World Series.

Assigned to the Nashville Regional, the Cardinals went a perfect 3-0 to advance to the Supers. They took down third-seeded East Tennessee State, 8-3, in their NCAA Tournament opener, upset No. 1 overall national seed Vanderbilt, 3-2, then earned a 6-0 shutout victory over fourth-seeded Wright State in the regional final.

As for the Hurricanes, who were placed in the Hattiesburg Regional, it was a roller coaster start to their NCAA Tournament run. The Canes upset second-seeded Alabama, 5-3, in their opener, then pounded fourth-seeded Columbia, 14-1, to reach the regional final. They got smoked, 17-6, by No. 16 national seed Southern Miss in the first game, but bounced back for a 5-4 victory in the "if necessary" game.

Louisville took the first game of the Super Regional using standout efforts from Jake Munroe and Patrick Forbes to secure an 8-1 win. Miami bounced back in game two to capture a 9-6 win, thanks primarily to Daniel Cuvet and Jake Ogden.

Louisville Cardinals (39-22, 15-15 ACC) vs. Miami Hurricanes (35-26, 15-14 ACC) | Louisville Super Regional - Game Three

  • Date/Time: Sunday, June 8 at 12:00 p.m. EST
  • Place: Jim Patterson Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
  • TV: ESPN - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
  • Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: - Spectrum: 31; Dish: 140; DirecTV: 206.
  • Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Sean Moth (play-by-play).

(Photo of Patrick Forbes: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)

Matthew McGavic
