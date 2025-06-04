How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Miami Hurricanes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It all comes down to this. After splitting the first two games of the Louisville Super Regional, Louisville and Miami now head to the final game of the best of-three series, where the winner will punch their ticket to the College World Series.
Assigned to the Nashville Regional, the Cardinals went a perfect 3-0 to advance to the Supers. They took down third-seeded East Tennessee State, 8-3, in their NCAA Tournament opener, upset No. 1 overall national seed Vanderbilt, 3-2, then earned a 6-0 shutout victory over fourth-seeded Wright State in the regional final.
As for the Hurricanes, who were placed in the Hattiesburg Regional, it was a roller coaster start to their NCAA Tournament run. The Canes upset second-seeded Alabama, 5-3, in their opener, then pounded fourth-seeded Columbia, 14-1, to reach the regional final. They got smoked, 17-6, by No. 16 national seed Southern Miss in the first game, but bounced back for a 5-4 victory in the "if necessary" game.
Louisville took the first game of the Super Regional using standout efforts from Jake Munroe and Patrick Forbes to secure an 8-1 win. Miami bounced back in game two to capture a 9-6 win, thanks primarily to Daniel Cuvet and Jake Ogden.
Louisville Cardinals (39-22, 15-15 ACC) vs. Miami Hurricanes (35-26, 15-14 ACC) | Louisville Super Regional - Game Three
- Date/Time: Sunday, June 8 at 12:00 p.m. EST
- Place: Jim Patterson Stadium in Louisville, Ky.
- TV: ESPN - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.
- Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream: - Spectrum: 31; Dish: 140; DirecTV: 206.
- Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Sean Moth (play-by-play).
(Photo of Patrick Forbes: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
