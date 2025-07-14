Angels select Jake Munroe in Fourth Round of 2025 MLB Draft
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Louisville third baseman has been selected by the Los Angeles Angels with the No. 109 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2025 Major League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.
Munroe is the second Cardinal to be taken in this year’s draft, following right-handed pitcher Patrick Forbes, who went 29th overall to the Arizona Diamondbacks. He’s also the 107th MLB Draft selection in Dan McDonnell's 19-year tenure as the head coach at UofL.
The 6-foot-2, 230-pound infielder was a dynamic force at the plate in his lone season as a Cardinal. Staring all 66 games, he hit .346/.451/.593 with 13 home runs and 61 RBIs, while also collecting 13 doubles, a team-best four triples and 38 walks.
His on-base percentage led the team, while his batting average, slugging percentage and 1.044 OPS were all second only to Eddie King Jr. While Munroe did not earn All-ACC honors, he was named to the College World Series All-Tournament team after going 6-for-17 with 3 RBIs and a home run across four games in Omaha.
The Champaign, Ill. native spent his first two years in college at John A. Logan. He had a standout freshman season in 2023, hitting .339 with 12 home runs and 54 RBIs. Munroe then followed that up with a sophomore year where he was one of the best JUCO hitters in the nation, hitting .415 with 23 home runs and 81 RBI. That season, he was named the GRAC Player of the Year, and an NJCAA Third-Team All-American.
