Louisville Flips '26 S Jordan Vann from Michigan State
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - While the Louisville football program has lost a few commitments in their 2026 recruiting class as of late, with the early signing period just around the corner, they've found themselves on the other end of a commitment flip.
Middletown (Oh.) HS safety Jordan Vann, who has been committed to Michigan State since the summer, announced Monday that he has flipped his verbal commitment from the Spartans to the Cardinals.
Vann committed to Michigan State on June 15, choosing them over held offers from Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia and others. However, Louisville offered him back in mid-November, and he took an official visit for the Cardinals' 41-0 Governor's Cup beatdown over Kentucky.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound safety ranks as high as the No. 34 prospect in the state of Ohio and No. 67 safety in the cycle, per 247Sports' in-house rankings. The 247Sports Composite tabs him as the No. 964 prospect in the nation.
Vann put together a very good senior season for Middletown. In 14 games played, he collected 57 total tackles (37 solo), three for loss, three interceptions, four pass breakups and a forced fumble. He helped the Middies go 11-3 overall, including winning the Region 2 Division 1 championship.
Louisville is back up to a 20-man 2026 recruiting class following Vann's commitment. Earlier this month, they lost three commits in a two-week span. Tight end Nick Lautar flipped to Ohio State, safety Jayden McGregory flipped to Missouri, linebacker Karsten Busch decommitted and cornerback Devonte Anderson flipped to Rutgers.
The three-day early signing period for football is just over a week away, starting on Wednesday, Dec. 3.
