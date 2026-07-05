Lucas Moore 2026 MLB Draft Profile

Prospect: Lucas Moore

Position: Outfielder

School: Louisville

Year: True Junior

Bat/Throws: L/R

Height/Weight: 6-0/185

Background

Born April, 26, 2005 (age 21) to parents Brooke and Tobin Moore. A native of Cincinnati, Oh., Moore was a three-year letterman at Badin HS, where he was named All-State every season. He finished his high school career hitting .426 with 27 doubles, 10 triples, 99 stolen bases and 130 runs scored. This included hitting .434 with 17 RBI, seven doubles and six triples as a senior in 26 games tracked by MaxPreps.

Despite his accolades and production, Moore wasn't a super highly-regarded prospect coming out of high school. He ranked as the No. 450 recruit in the Class of 2023 by Prep Baseball Report, and was outside the top-500 by Perfect Game. He originally committed to in-state rival Kentucky during the summer ahead of his sophomore year, but then flipped to Louisville early in his senior year.

Moore was a regular fixture of Louisville's outfield rotation during his freshman campaign in 2024, and was even the first Cardinals true freshman to start a season-opener since 2017. He wound up playing 48 games that year with 22 starts, slashing .318/.434/.409 with 14 RBIs, six doubles, a triple, 10 walks and 17 stolen bases.

For his sophomore season, Moore broke out in a massive way. Playing in all 66 games while starting all but one, he slashed .341/.430/.456, while also collecting five home runs, 49 RBIs, 10 doubles, three triples, 34 walks and a whopping 53 stolen bases. The latter category not only led the country, it was the second-most in a single season in program history, and was the most by a power conference player since 2012. His 85 runs scored was also second in the nation.

Like his teammate Zion Rose, Moore followed up this breakout sophomore season into an invitation from USA Baseball to participate in the 2025 USA vs. Japan Collegiate All-Star Series. He made three starts, going 2-for-12 with a run scored.

This past season as a junior, Moore regressed a little bit, but still wound up being a productive player. Starting all 57 games, he hit .286/.437/.406 with four homers, 35 RBI, six doubles, four triples, 46 walks and 37 stolen bases.

Scouting Report

MLB Draft Prospect Rankings:

MLB.com: No. 225

No. 225 The Athletic: NR

NR Perfect Game : No. 180

: No. 180 Prep Baseball Report: No. 183

Strengths

One of the fastest players in all of college baseball - if not the fastest. Moore is a menace on the base paths due to his top end speed, but he also times his jumps extremely well. This speed translates well out in center field, as he takes good angles to the ball and has a plus-glove.

Moore consistently makes contact with the baseball. The left-handed hitter has a snappy slap shot-style swing, which regularly helps him not only foul pitches off, but put the ball in play and give him a chance to leg out infield hits.

Has made a lot of progress in terms of his plate vision during his time in college. Had 10 walks to 23 strikeouts as a freshman, then 34-to-26 as a sophomore, before drawing 46 walks as a junior.

Weaknesses

Did experience some regression at the plate from his sophomore to junior year. Struck out 46 times this past season, nearly doubling his strikeout rate from 9.1 percent to 16.4 percent.

Does not have much power at all, as he relies on his speed out of the box to get extra base hits. There's not much lift on his balls in play, though this is mostly intentional, as he tries to concentrate on getting on base vs. sending a ball to or over the wall.

His range and glove out in center field is very good, but his arm is just average - if not a tick below average.

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(Photo of Lucas Moore: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)