Cardinals vs. Cubs Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Friday, July 3

It may be the holiday weekend, but MLB has decided to schedule only one afternoon game for Friday's action, and it doesn't start until 4:05 p.m. ET when the St. Louis Cardinals go to battle with the Chicago Cubs.

With that being said, we'll all be locked in on that game as we wait for the rest of Friday's MLB slate to begin, so we might as well place a couple of bets on it. Let's dive into the odds and my favorite plays for this National League Central duel.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Odds, Run Line, and Total

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Run line

Cardinals +1.5 (-178)

Cubs -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline

Cardinals +110

Cubs -130

Total

OVER 10.5 (-118)

UNDER 10.5 (-104)

Cardinals vs. Cubs How to Watch

Date: Friday, July 3

Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Venue: Wrigley Field

How to Watch (TV): Marquee Sports Network, Cardinals.TV Presented by bet365, KMOV-4

Cardinals record: 45-39

Cubs record: 49-38

Cardinals vs. Cubs Probable Pitchers

St. Louis: Andre Pallante, RHP (9-5, 3.83 ERA)

Chicago: David Peterson, LHP (4-6, 5.86 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Cubs Best MLB Prop Bet

JJ Wetherholt UNDER 1.5 Total Bases (-144) via DraftKings

JJ Wetherholt's numbers haven't been great when facing left-handed pitchers this season. His batting average drops from .271 to .240, and his slugging percentage falls from .435 to .330. With the Cardinals facing a lefty today in David Peterson, it seems like a great time to fade Wetherholt by betting on the UNDER on his total bases.

Cardinals vs. Cubs Prediction and Best Bet

In today's edition of Walk-Off Wagers, I made the case for betting on the Cubs as home favorites:

No offense in baseball has been hotter than the Chicago Cubs' over the past month. In that time frame, they led all of Major League Baseball in wRC+ at 131. That's well above the Cardinals, who rank 11th in that stat over the past 30 days at 112. You may hesitate to bet on the Cubs when you see that David Peterson is on the mound, but there are some signs that we're going to see some positive regression from the Cubs' lefty soon. He has an xERA of 4.86, a whole run better than his actual ERA.

There's certainly enough there to justify a bet on the Cubs as -130 home favorites.

Pick: Cubs -130 via FanDuel

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