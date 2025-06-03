Watch: Dan McDonnell, Louisville Players Preview Super Regional vs. Miami
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville baseball program might have had to hit the road to start their run in the NCAA Tournament, but the postseason will be making its return to Jim Patterson Stadium.
After going a perfect 3-0 in the Nashville Regional this past weekend to advance to the Super Regionals, the Cardinals are returning home this weekend to host Miami, who won the Hattiesburg Regional. The best-of-three series with the Hurricanes will decide one of the eight spots in the College World Series, and gets underway this Friday.
Despite being one of the last teams to earn an at-large bid for the Big Dance, Miami proved this past weekend that they belonged. The third-seeded Canes beat second-seeded and nationally ranked Alabama in their opener, then smashed fourth-seeded Columbia to reach the regional final. While they themselves were throttled by No. 16 national seed Southern Miss in the first game of the final, The U bounced back to hold off the Golden Eagles in the "if necessary" game.
"For us, it's just about our preparation," head coach Dan McDonnell said. "You have a lot of respect for your opponent, especially another ACC opponent. We didn't get to play Miami this year, but we're familiar with them from being in the same league. It's the epitome of "play the game the right way." It's pitching, it's defense, it's manufacturing runs. They could put up crooked numbers with the best of them."
On Tuesday, McDonnell, Wyatt Danilowicz and Kamau Neighbors took time to meet with the media. They discussed their showing down in Nashville, previewed the Hurricanes, and more.
