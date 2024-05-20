Watch: Dan McDonnell, Louisville Players Preview ACC Baseball Championship Pool Play
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After missing out on the ACC Baseball Championship last season, the Louisville baseball program is making their return trip to Charlotte.
Going 16-14 in ACC play during the regular season, and 32-22 overall, the Cardinals were able to capture the No. 7 seed in the 2024 ACC Baseball Championship. Sitting squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble, Louisville is in need of a great showing down in the Queen City to guarantee a spot in the Big Dance.
"Obviously, we're going down there with the mindset that you're going down there to win it," head coach Dan McDonnell said. "It sounds a lot easier than it is, so you got to kind of take a step back, and simplify it. It's about what we preach all year: throw strikes, make routine plays - maybe make some good plays - and get timely hits. Kind of like we were this past weekend (vs. Notre Dame). That's the recipe for winning baseball, winning in the ACC, and especially in the postseason."
Louisville is in Pool B, along with No. 2 Clemson and No. 11 Miami. The Cardinals faced both teams during the regular season, dropping a series at home to the Tigers but winning their series on the road at the Hurricanes. They'll face Miami on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. EST, then Clemson on Friday at 3:00 p.m. EST.
"Both were very competitive series," outfielder Isaac Humphrey said. "Miami's got some really good arms that we're going to have to face. Obviously, we handled them at home, but it's a whole new park, whole new setting. So we'll have to show up Tuesday morning ready to play no matter what happened in that series.
"The Clemson series was a little chippy, and we've been kind of itching to get them back a little bit. I think it'll be a fun game on Friday afternoon, and hopefully one that decides who's goes to the semifinals."
Prior to departing for Charlotte, McDonnell, Humphrey and left-handed pitcher Evan Webster took time to meet with the media. They reflected on the season leading up to that point, previewed both the Tigers and Canes, and more.
Below are the videos from their press conference:
Left-Handed Pitcher Evan Webster
Outfielder Isaac Humphrey
Head Coach Dan McDonnell
(Photo of Dan McDonnell: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA)
