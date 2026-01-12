How to Watch Louisville's Matchup vs. Virginia

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - After snapping a two-game skid in their last time out, the Louisville men's basketball program will look to cap off their three-game home stand on a high note, welcoming Virginia to the KFC Yum! Center for a ranked matchup.

Louisville' hasn't exactly played their best basketball as of late. The Cardinals started the season at 9-1 and ranked as high as the No. 6 team in the nation, but had lost three of their last five heading into this past Saturday. This included back-to-back games where they fell 80-76 at Stanford and 84-73 vs. Duke.

Fortunately, Louisville was able to get back on the right track in their previous time out, earning a 74-60 comeback win against Boston College. The Cards trailed by as much 10 points in the first half, and were deadlocked with the Eagles with 8:35 to go. However, they ended the game on a 22-9 run, out-scoring their visitors 45-28 after halftime.

As for the Cavaliers, year one under head coach Ryan Odom - who took over following Tony Bennett's surprise retirement just before last season - has been extremely successful. Virginia has their most wins through 16 games since starting 16-0 during the 2018-19 season, when they won their first national championship.

This will be the 32 all-time meeting between the two programs, with the Cavaliers holding a 24-7 advantage - including 19-4 since UofL joined the ACC. However, the Cardinals have won the last two in the series, including an 81-67 win back on Jan. 18, 2025 in the previous meeting.

No. 23 Virginia Cavaliers (14-2, 3-1 ACC) at No. 20 Louisville Cardinals (12-4, 2-2 ACC)

Date/Time : Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 7:00 p.m. EST

: Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 7:00 p.m. EST Place : KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky.

: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. TV : ESPN2 - Play-by-play and analyst TBD.

: ESPN2 - Play-by-play and analyst TBD. Channel (Louisville)/Live Stream : Spectrum: 30; Dish: 143; DirecTV: 209.

: Spectrum: 30; Dish: 143; DirecTV: 209. Radio (Louisville): 93.9 FM - Paul Rogers (play-by-play) and Bob Valvano (analyst).

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of J'Vonne Hadley: Jamie Rhodes - Imagn Images)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky