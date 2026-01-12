Louisville Men's Basketball Stays Put in Week 10 of AP Top 25

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville men's basketball program once again had an imperfect week, but they are still holding onto a spot in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.

The Cardinals (12-4, 2-2 ACC) garnered 336 points in week 10 of the AP Top 25, maintaining their place at the No. 20 spot in the poll. Louisville has been ranked in every poll so far this season, peaking as high as No. 6 overall.

Louisville hasn't exactly played their best basketball as of late. The Cardinals started the season at 9-1, but had lost three of their last five heading into this past Saturday. Fortunately, they were able to get back on the right track in their previous time out, earning a 74-60 comeback win against Boston College.

Next up, Louisville caps off their three-game home stand with a ranked matchup against Virginia. Tip-off against the Cavaliers is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 13 at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Full Associated Press Top 25 Poll (2025-26 Week 10)

*Points in parenthesis - first place votes

1. Arizona (1,524 - 60)

2. Iowa State (1,448 - 1)

3. UConn (1,358)

4. Michigan (1,300)

5. Purdue (1,253)

6. Duke (1,237)

7. Houston (1,130)

8. Nebraska (1,056)

9. Gonzaga (1,050)

10. Vanderbilt (1,035)

11. BYU (1,013)

12. Michigan State (865)

13. Illinois (778)

14. North Carolina (659)

15. Texas Tech (609)

16. Virginia (515)

17. Arkansas (492)

18. Alabama (470)

19. Florida (349)

20. Louisville (336)

21. Georgia (227)

22. Clemson (218)

23. Utah State (161)

24. Tennessee (140)

25. Seton Hall (136)

Others receiving votes:

Saint Louis 92, Kansas 60, Iowa 58, Miami (Ohio) 49, Villanova 40, Wisconsin 37, Miami 30, Texas A&M 23, UCF 18, Saint Mary's 17, SMU 15, Auburn 14, George Mason 8, NC State 3, Southern Cal 1, St. John's 1.

