JUCO 1B/DH Nate Earley Commits to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - The Louisville baseball program's 2024 season might have only just recently come to an end, but they're already working on the roster construction front for next season.
Nate Earley, a first baseman/designated hitter in the JUCO ranks with Florida SouthWestern State, announced Tuesday that he has committed to the Cardinals.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound left-handed hitter has been a productive player for the Buccaneers for the last two years, and is coming off of his best season. In 54 games and 197 total at-bats, Earley posted a slash line of .335/.433/.665, while hitting 16 home runs, collecting 58 RBI and drawing 30 walks. He was named First-Team All-State in the FCSAA for his efforts.
The native of Cincinnati spent the fall semester of his freshman campaign last season with Ohio State before transferring to FSW. During the 2023 season, Early hit .281/.399/.414 with three homers and 27 RBI in 44 games.
Louisville is entering a crucial offseason as it pertains to the direction of the program. After being excluded from the 2024 NCAA Tournament field, the Cardinals have now missed three of the last four postseasons.
Louisville dropped their first four games of the season for the first time since 2006, but then promptly fired off ten wins in a row. However, after starting 10-4 over the first month of the season, the Cardinals went just 22-20 the rest of the way, finishing 32-24 overall and 16-14 in the ACC.
(Photo of Nate Earley via Florida SouthWest State Athletics)
