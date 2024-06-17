Louisville's Patrick Forbes Invited to USA Collegiate National Team Training Camp
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - University of Louisville sophomore Patrick Forbes has received an invitation to the 2024 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp later this month in Cary, N.C.
Forbes will be the 20th Louisville player to compete with the Collegiate National Team, joining Zion Rose whose invitation was previously announced.
Working solely as a pitcher this spring, Forbes turned in a strong season on the mound. The sophomore made 12 appearances with four starts, posting a 3.72 ERA in 29 innings.
Forbes missed a month in the middle of the season with a hand injury but returned better than ever. In his eight appearances after the injury, the right-hander allowed just four runs in 17.2 innings (2.04 ERA) with 21 strikeouts and just 11 hits allowed.
The USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp will feature 56 of the premier non-draft-eligible college players for a two-game Stars vs. Stripes intrasquad series in North Carolina on June 26 and 27. USA Baseball will name the final Collegiate National Team–inclusive of an International Friendship Series roster and a Summer League Tour roster–following Training Camp on June 29.
Both Training Camp games will be played at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina, on June 26 and 27. First pitch of both games will be at 6:35 p.m. ET. The International Friendship Series roster will then take on Chinese Taipei in a five-game series, while the Summer League Tour roster will take on select teams from the Appalachian League and the Coastal Plain League in a four-game slate. The schedule will culminate with a Fourth of July matchup between the two U.S. Collegiate National Team rosters on July 4 in Fayetteville, N.C.
(Photo of Patrick Forbes: Jared Anderson - Louisville Report)
