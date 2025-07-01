Louisville Players Who Could Get Selected in 2025 MLB Draft
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - With the Louisville baseball program well into their offseason, one of the first orders of business after summer assignments is roster management. More specifically, figuring out what players you will and will not be losing to the MLB Draft.
Even in a 20-round draft format, Louisville could still be losing a fair amount of talent to the draft, as they typically have every year in the Dan McDonnell era. Below are the Cardinals most likely to hear their name called sometime between July 13 and July 14, sorted by category:
Likely Early Departures
Eddie King Jr.
Position: Outfielder
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 220 pounds
2025 Stats (55 games, 50 starts): .367/.435/.750, 17 HR, 63 RBI, 19 2B, 1 3B, 21 BB, 4 SB
It's safe to say that King made a wise decision in coming back for one more season. Despite missing roughly a week-and-a-half due to a hamstring injury, he still finished as the team's OPS leader, and went on a tear during Louisville's run in the postseason. While he technically has one more year left, it's highly, highly unlikely he comes back.
Patrick Forbes
Position: Right-Handed Pitcher
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 220 pounds
2025 Stats (15 games, 15 starts): 4.42 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 71.1 IP, 117 K, 34 BB, .219 B/AVG
The ace in Louisville's starting rotation, Forbes put together a phenomenal 2025 campaign. He have had to miss a few midseason starts due to injury, but he still finished with the third-best strikeouts per nine innings rate (14.76) in all of D1 college baseball. It's foregone conclusion that he'll be off to the Majors considering he's generating first round buzz.
Draft Eligibles to Monitor
Tucker Biven
Position: Right-Handed Pitcher
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 210 pounds
2025 Stats (23 games, 5 starts): 3.71 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 43.2 IP, 36 K, 22 BB, .270 B/AVG, 4 SV
Biven started the season out of the bullpen, but then after some struggles, he made the transition to starter on thrived in that role. During his five starts, he allowed just seven earned run over 19.2 innings pitched for a 3.20 ERA. He also tossed five scoreless relief innings in the College World Series. A team could take a flyer on him in the later rounds.
Wyatt Danilowicz
Position: Left-Handed Pitcher
Measurables: 6-foot-1, 220 pounds
2025 Stats (28 games, 0 starts): 2.70 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 33.1 IP, 52 K, 25 BB, .165 B/AVG, 3 SV
Bouncing back from missing all of last season, Danilowicz was one of Louisville's most reliable bullpen arms all season long. Not only did he post the lowest opponent's batting average and second-lowest ERA on the team (Jake Schweitzer - 2.34), just six of his 28 relief appearances saw him give up an earned run. After Forbes, he's the next Louisville pitcher most likely to get drafted.
Matt Klein
Position: Catcher
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds
2025 Stats (33 games, 32 starts): .310/.431/.509, 5 HR, 31 RBI, 6 2B, 1 3B, 19 BB, 1 SB
Klein's presence was an incredible difference maker for Louisville, just look at how they fared while he was on the shelf for two months due to an arm injury. Not only is he a great power bat, he's by far and away the best defensive catcher that the Cardinals had this past season. While his injury has impacted his draft stock some, he's still very likely to get drafted.
Peter Michael
Position: Right-Handed Pitcher
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 215 pounds
2025 Stats (14 games, 13 starts): 4.83 ERA, 1.51 WHIP, 50.1 IP, 52 K, 37 BB, .215 B/AVG
After struggling at his two prior stops (San Diego and Northwestern), Michael put together a career year during his junior campaign with the Cardinals. Had an undisclosed injury not held him out for most of the final month of the year, he could have worked his way into a guaranteed draft pick. But because of that injury, it's not a slam dunk that he'll hear his name called - at least this year.
Jake Munroe
Position: Third Baseman
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 230 pounds
2025 Stats (66 games, 66 starts): .346/.451/.593, 13 HR, 61 RBI, 13 2B, 4 3B, 38 BB, 2 SB
Munroe wound up having a stellar year for the Cardinals, and like King, played some of his best baseball when the postseason rolled around. With his mix of hitting for both contact and power, as well as flashing his glove in the field at times, it wouldn't be surprising to see a team fall in love with his tools and make him an early round pick. Although his team-leading 13 errors could shy teams away.
Top Upperclassmen
Brennyn Cutts
Position: Right-Handed Pitcher
Measurables: 6-foot-3, 240 pounds
2025 Stats (26 games, 2 starts): 4.97 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 38.0 IP, 46 K, 19 BB, .211 B/AVG
The 2024 MVC Pitcher of the Year at Indiana State, it was a little surprising that Cutts was primarily used as a relief pitcher during his lone season with the Cardinals. Especially considering this move produced mixed results. It wouldn't be shocking to see him go back to being a starter for whichever team he signs with.
Kamau Neighbors
Position: Second Baseman
Measurables: 5-foot-10, 165 pounds
2025 Stats (53 games, 44 starts): .283/.381/.345, 0 HR, 20 RBI, 5 2B, 2 3B, 17 BB, 13 SB
Neighbors might not have been Louisville's most prolific hitter this season, but his play down the stretch and some of his traits could warrant a late round flyer. The CSU Northridge transfer hit 8-for-13 (.615) in the College World Series, 12-for-31 (.387) in the NCAA Tournament as a whole, and showed that he can do damage on the base paths.
Garret Pike
Position: Outfielder
Measurables: 6-foot-2, 190 pounds
2025 Stats (61 games, 53 starts): .297/.343/.455, 4 HR, 40 RBI, 19 2B, 1 3B, 9 BB, 9 SB
Pike might not have had a great showing in the NCAA Tournament, but during the regular season, he flashed some tools that could intrigue some teams. He was Louisville's co-leader with King in total double, was fifth in stolen bases and sixth in total bases (95), and only committed one error all season long.
