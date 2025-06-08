Watch: Getting Back to CWS a 'Special Moment' for Dan McDonnell, Louisville Players
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - For the first time since 2019 and sixth time in program history, the Louisville baseball program is heading to the College World Series.
Facing Miami in the third and final game of the Louisville Super Regional, the Cardinals barely edged out the Canes in the winner-take-all showdown, capturing a 3-2 victory at Jim Patterson Stadium.
Their latest trip to Omaha comes on the heels of two straight years of missing out on the NCAA Tournament altogether. Even doubts of a run in this year's Big Dance had crept in, as the Cardinals had lost seven of their last 10 heading into the postseason.
"We were disrespected as a program," head coach Dan McDonnell said. "Players, coaches, even commitments were just backing out and dropping like flies, as if we weren't the program that we built here. You wake up the next day ready to compete. You just start stacking days, our winning days. I give our coaches a lot of credit, they worked their tail off this summer. I give our players a lot of credit. All those older kids that I mentioned, and then the new kids that believed in what we were doing, and they're the reason that we did something special to this point."
Outfielder Eddie King Jr. was on fire at the plate against the Canes, going 6-for-10 with two home runs and four RBI on the weekend - including the go-ahead RBI double in the seventh inning of game three. Additionally, the Cardinals' pitching allowed just eight earned runs in three games, and struck out 23 batter to just 12 walks.
"It's just really special," King said. "Just being here all four years, seeing it through, it means everything to me. All the guys didn't stick around, I know I'm the only senior still left in my class that actually came in as a freshman. It's a really special moment for me, and I'm really glad to be a part of something like this."
Following Sunday's victory, McDonnell, King, right-hander Jake Schweitzer and left-hander Ethan Eberle took time to meet with the media. They discussed the Super Regional against Miami, what it means to get back to Omaha, and more.
Below is the video from their press conferences:
RHP Jake Schweitzer, OF Eddie King Jr. and LHP Ethan Eberle
Head Coach Dan McDonnell
(Photo of Dan McDonnell: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
