Cardinals’ Trey McBride Makes NFL History by Breaking Travis Kelce Record
On Sunday the Texans took on the Cardinals and the game got out of hand quickly. Houston got out to a 17-0 lead in front of a home crowd and Arizona struggled to keep pace throughout the contest. But that didn’t stop Trey McBride from putting up another great stat line, and he set a new NFL record in the process.
First, the tight end helped lead the otherwise-happless Cardinals offense to their first points on the day in the second quarter by catching four passes (including the TD pass). Then he recorded a fifth reception later in the quarter. That last catch gave McBride five total on the day—his 16th consecutive game with at least five catches, dating back to the 2024 season, which is a new NFL record for most games with at least five catches by a tight end. Travis Kelce previously held the record with 15 straight five-catch games.
It’s a very impressive record to hold. Such consistency is very difficult at the NFL level but especially for tight ends, even ones featured in their offenses like McBride. It’s hard to consistently get open and even harder for circumstances to align in order for the quarterback to throw him the ball time and time again, week after week. Entering Sunday’s game against the Texans McBride had 93 catches for 937 yards and eight touchdowns.
McBride’s streak began with a 12-catch performance in Week 17 of the 2024 season in a loss to the Rams. Since then he’s caught at least five balls in every Cardinals game. This season his best showing came in Week 10 against the Seahawks, when McBride caught nine passes for 127 yards and one touchdown.
A big-time and well-earned honor by McBride. It’s also one of the few bright spots of the season for Arizona. The Cardinals are likely to lose to the Texans and will fall to 3-11 on the year if they do. But McBride is almost certainly going to the Pro Bowl and will receive All-Pro consideration as well. A talent for Arizona to hang on to no matter what happens after this disastrous campaign.