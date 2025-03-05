Louisville Rallies, Walks Off Morehead State in Midweek Showdown
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville baseball team scored three runs in the ninth and got a walk-off single from Jake Munroe in the 10th for a 9-8 victory over Morehead State on Tuesday night at Jim Patterson Stadium.
The walk-off win was the third of the season for the Cardinals through the first 11 games, adding to their earlier final at-bat victories over Texas and St. John’s.
Louisville (9-2) was staring at a loss, trailing 8-5 with two outs and nobody on in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Matt Klein kept the game alive with an opposite field solo home run to cut the deficit to two. Munroe then hit an 0-1 pitch onto the berm for back-to-back homers to make it an 8-7 game.
Garret Pike worked a walk and then advanced to third on Tagger Tyson’s single. Nate Earley was then hit by the next pitch to load the bases and Kamau Neighbors drew a bases loaded walk to force home the tying run.
A flyout ended the frame, but the Cardinals got the three runs they needed to force extra innings.
In the 10th, Morehead State (6-5) put a pair of runners on with only one out. However, TJ Schlageter induced a 6-4-3 double play to end the threat and set up the Cards in the bottom half.
Alex Alicea and Zion Rose started Louisville’s half of the 10th with consecutive walks and Alicea moved to third on a deep flyout off the bat of Klein. Munroe then sent the Cardinals into the win column with a single into left field for the victory.
Louisville found itself behind after a pair of three-run homers. The Eagles got one in the first inning to jump in front, and then responded after Louisville took the lead in the third with another in the fifth to regain the advantage.
The Cardinals got a run back in the sixth to get within one, but Morehead State put an insurance run on the board in the eighth and ninth innings.
Schlageter (1-0) earned his first collegiate victory with his work in the 10th inning. Jack Brown and Brennyn Cutts each turned in scoreless relief appearances as well.
Munroe ended the day 3-for-6 at the plate with three RBIs. Klein also drove in three and had two hits.
Next up for Louisville is a three-game series against UIC beginning Friday at noon ET. Friday is Elementary School Day at Jim Patterson Stadium.
(Photo via Chris Jones - Imagn Images)
