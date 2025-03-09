Louisville Completes Sweep Over UIC
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Concluding their final non-conference series before ACC play gets underway, the Louisville baseball program finished what they started, taking down UIC 5-2 on Sunday at Jim Patterson Stadium to complete the three-game sweep.
Making his fourth start of the season, right-hander Peter Michael (5.0 IP, 8 K, 1 BB, 3 H) put together a career day on the mound against the Flames (2-13). Michael not only posted his first scoreless outing of the year, he set a career-high in strikeouts as well.
It made up for the fact that the Cardinals (12-2) had a slow start at the plate. The only runs in the first six innings came on a groundout in the first that scored Lucas Moore (0-3, BB), and a 402-foot solo home run from Tague Davis (1-1, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB, SF) in the second. During this time, Louisville went just 0-8 with runners in scoring position.
Finally in the seventh, Louisville was able to get some additional offensive insurance, plating a trio of runs. Jake Munroe (2-4, RBI) and Bayram Hot (2-3, RBI) both had RBI singles, while Davis added a sacrifice fly.
After Michael's day was done, fellow righty Brennyn Cutts (2.2 IP, 2 K, 2 H, 1 ER) took over, and UIC took advantage of the change. He pitched a perfect sixth, but then allowed an RBI double in the seventh and a solo homer in the eighth for his first earned runs of the season.
Fortunately, left-hander Wyatt Danilowicz (1.1 IP, 1 H) was able to come in and get the final out of the eighth, then pitch a scoreless ninth to earn the save.
Next up for Louisville, they'll play their first of two midweek games this week and take on Lipscomb. First pitch is slated for Tuesday, Mar. 11 at 3:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 970 WGTK.
(Photo via Chris Jones - Imagn Images)
