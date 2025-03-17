Louisville Shuts Out North Carolina in Rubber Match
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville baseball team got a dominant outing from its pitching staff in a 5-0 victory over No. 6 North Carolina in the series finale on Sunday at Jim Patterson Stadium.
Louisville (16-3, 2-1 ACC) captured the weekend series with the victory, turning in its second shutout of the week in the process.
Peter Michael set the tone on Sunday, keeping the Tar Heels out of the hit column through the first six innings. The right-hander retired the first batter of the seventh before issuing a walk and surrendering a double for the first UNC hit of the afternoon.
Michael exited with the Cardinals in front 1-0, but two runners in scoring position and only one out. Wyatt Danilowicz entered and got a pop out and strikeout to thwart the scoring opportunity.
Danilowicz then faced the minimum in the eighth and Tucker Biven retired the side in order in the ninth to seal the win.
The Louisville offense took advantage of two UNC errors in the opening inning on Sunday to plate its first run. Lucas Moore led off with a single before eventually scoring on Garret Pike’s groundout.
The Cardinals were then kept off the scoreboard until the seventh. Tagger Tyson came off the bench and sent a double to the wall in right field that brought in Eddie King Jr. to double the lead.
Louisville then found three more insurance runs in the eight. Matt Klein and Jake Munroe tallied back-to-back run-scoring doubles and King Jr. added a sac fly to stretch the margin out to five.
Louisville spread its offensive output around Sunday, with no player tallying more than one hit, RBI or run.
The Cardinals will now wrap up their 17-game homestand on Tuesday against Northern Kentucky. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET.
(Photo of Peter Michael via University of Louisville Athletics)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky