Louisville Claims Rubber Match vs. Cal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Facing Cal in the rubber match of their three-game series, the Louisville baseball program was able to bounce back from their game two loss, taking the finale 13-6 on Sunday at Jim Patterson Stadium to win the series.
The No. 18 Cardinals (20-7, 5-4 ACC) also bounce back from their series loss at Virginia Tech last weekend, and move to 2-1 in ACC series so far this season - including 2-0 at home.
Eddie King Jr. (2-3, HR, 2 RBI, 2 BB) and Tagger Tyson (3-5, HR, 4 RBI) both hit home runs in the finale against the Golden Bears (15-12, 6-6 ACC), while Garret Pike (3-4, 3 RBI, 2B, SF) joined them in driving in multiple runs. King, Lucas Moore (2-4, BB), Pike and Tyson all had multi-hit days as well, combining for 10 of Louisville's 12 base hits.
Louisville starting pitchers had given up a combined nine earned runs in eight innings over the previous two games vs. Cal, and Peter Michael (4.2 IP, 5 K, 1 BB, 7 H, 4 ER) had similar struggles in the finale. He allowed an RBI single in the third, a solo home run in the fourth, and then a two-run homer in the fifth.
Fortunately, Louisville's efforts at the plate gave them an early edge. Pike got the scoring started with a sacrifice fly in the opening frame, then in the second, he hit an RBI single and Zion Rose (0-4, RBI, SF) added his own sac fly.
The Cardinals started to pull away in the middle innings. They put up a four-spot in the fourth, as Tague Davis (1-3, RBI, 2B, 2 BB) smacked an RBI double and Tyson launched a 360-foot, three run homer.
The Golden Bears got two of those runs back in the fifth with the homer that drove Michael out of the game, but King returned the favor with a 387-foot, two-run blast in the bottom of the frame. Tyson then added an insurance run in the seventh with an RBI single.
Additionally, the bullpen, while they bent and showed signs of cracking again, they did not completely break.
Ty Starke (1.1 IP, 2 K, 2 H) got Louisville out of the fifth, then put up a zero in the sixth. Jake Gregor (1.1 IP, 1 H, 2 ER) then got the Cards out of a seventh inning jam after Colton Hartman (0.0 IP, 1 BB, 1 H) was originally inserted to toss the frame.
In the eighth, Cal made a serious charge at the lead. Gregor was yanked in favor in Wyatt Danilowicz (0.1 IP, 1 K, 3 BB) after he allowed a pair of one-out base runners, but then he himself gave up a pair of two-out runs - one on a wild pitch and another on a bases loaded walk.
With the bases loaded and the tying run at the plate, Brandin Crawford (1.0 IP, 1 BB) took to the mound, and was able to secure the out needed to get out of the jam.
Following the close call, Louisville got some much-needed insurance in the eighth with a trio of runs. Pike struck an RBI double, Rose was awarded home plate on a balk, while Jake Munroe (0-4, RBI) tallied an RBI on a groundout. Crawford and Justin West (0.1 IP) then combined for a scoreless ninth to shut the door.
Next up for Louisville, they'll head up I-65 to face Indiana for a midweek tilt in Bloomington. First pitch is slated for Tuesday, Apr. 1 at 6:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on the Big Ten Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Peter Michael via University of Louisville Athletics)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky