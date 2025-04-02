Louisville Rallies Past, Takes Down Indiana in Midweek Showdown
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Making the trek up I-65 for a midweek matchup with Indiana, the Louisville baseball program was able to take down their regional rival, winning 6-4 on Tuesday at Bart Kaufman Field.
The No. 18 Cardinals (21-7, 5-4 ACC) win their first midweek game against a power conference opponent since taking down Cincinnati 11-5 on Mar. 26, 2024, and their first on the road since beating Kentucky 7-0 on Apr. 25, 2023.
Training by three runs through five innings and getting no-hit into the sixth, Louisville was able to score five unanswered runs over the final four innings against the Hoosiers (15-14, 6-6 Big Ten).
Eddie King Jr. (1-3, HR, 2 RBI, BB) hit a go-ahead home run that gave UofL the lead for good, while Zion Rose (2-5, 2 RBI) also drove in a pair of runs, and Garret Pike (2-5) joined Rose in having a multi-hit day.
Louisville was the first to jump on the scoreboard, with Alex Alicea (0-4, BB) scoring on a wild pitch in the opening frame. They held the lead through the first three innings, as starter T.J. Schlageter (2.2 IP, 1 K, 1 BB) needed just 28 total pitches to get through nine batters.
But in the fourth inning, Indiana seized the lead with a four-spot. After being tasked to get the final out in the third, Casen Murphy (0.1 IP, 1 K, 1 BB, 1 H, 1 ER) stayed in the game, and allowed the game-tying run on a wild pitch. Jake Schweitzer (0.2 IP, 2 K, 1 BB, 2 H) was inserted in favor of Murphy, but allowed a second run to come home on a wild pitch, as well as an RBI single. Colton Hartman (1.1 IP, 3 K, 1 BB) finally got UofL out of the frame, but not before tossing a bases loaded walk.
After that, the bullpen was able to bounce back and give Louisville a fighting chance. Hartman stayed in the game and tossed a scoreless fifth, Jack Brown (1.0 IP, 2 K) did the same in the sixth, as did Justin West in the seventh (1.0 IP, 2 K, 1 BB) and Alex Gay (1.0 IP) in the eighth.
The Cardinals took full advantage of the opportunity to rally. Rose hit an RBI single in the sixth, then in the eighth, Louisville made their move. Both Lucas Moore (1-3, BB) and Pike were able to scamper home thanks to throwing errors, then King launched a 394-foot, two-run homer.
Though Indiana didn't go down without a fight. Brennyn Cutts (0.1 IP) was tasked with throwing the ninth, but yanked in favor of Wyatt Danilowicz (0.2 IP, 2 K, 2 BB) after the leadoff batter got to second on a throwing error. Despite eventually loading the bases, Danilowicz was able to shut the door and earn the save.
Next up for Louisville, they'll return home for a weekend series against Boston College. First pitch of game one is slated for Friday, Apr. 4 at 6:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Brandon Anderson: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky