Louisville Sweeps Series-Opening Doubleheader vs. Boston College
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The 14th-ranked University of Louisville baseball team took both halves of a doubleheader against Boston College on Friday at Jim Patterson Stadium.
Louisville (23-7, 7-4 ACC) picked up a 12-8 victory in the opener before racing to a 17-5 win in seven innings in the nightcap.
The Louisville offense was on full display Friday, scoring 29 runs on 25 hits in just 14 offensive innings.
The Cardinals did their best work in the early innings of both games. Eddie King Jr. launched a three-run homer as part of a four-run first in game one. The homer was the fourth of the year for King and made it three consecutive games with a long ball for the senior.
Lucas Moore added a second three-run homer in the second inning and King punctuated the six-run frame with a two-run double.
Boston College (13-16, 5-9) shook off the 10-0 deficit and made things interesting in the middle innings. The Eagles plated three in the third and four in the fifth to get within an 11-7 margin, but that was as close as they would get the rest of the way.
Jack Brown (3-3) earned the victory on the mound with just one run allowed in 2.1 innings of work. Ty Starke and Brennyn Cutts combined for the final seven outs to seal it.
King finished the game 3-for-4 with a career-best six RBIs to lead the way.
It was a very similar script at the beginning of game two. The Cardinals sent 12 men to the plate in the opening inning, scoring eight times on seven hits. Jake Munroe and Bayram Hot each had two run singles as part of the onslaught.
Louisville’s offense went on to score in all six innings it went to the plate in the second game. The Cardinals got a single run in the second and then pushed two runs across in each of the next four.
Ethan Eberle (3-0) got the victory in his first career start, allowing four runs over four innings. Jake Schweitzer took care of the final three innings, giving up just an unearned run for his first collegiate save.
All nine starters had a hit in the second victory, led by a perfect 4-for-4 showing from Moore. The sophomore finished the doubleheader 6-for-7 at the plate with a triple, home run, six runs scored, seven RBIs, three walks and three stolen bases.
Louisville and Boston College are scheduled to wrap up the weekend series on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo via Chris Jones - Imagn Images)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky