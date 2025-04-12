Louisville Obliterates NC State to Even Series
RALEIGH, N.C. - One day removed from letting their series opener at NC State slip away, the Louisville baseball program followed that up with an absolute evisceration of their hosts in game two, needing just seven innings to earn a 25-8 run-rule victory on Saturday at Doak Field.
Winning by 17 runs, the No. 11 Cardinals (26-8, 9-5 ACC) post their largest margin of victory in an ACC game, surpassing their previous record of 15. It's their largest margin overall since winning by 19 in a 20-1 victory over Michigan back on June 5, 2022.
Louisville smashed six home runs against the Wolfpack (23-12, 8-6 ACC), which is their most since also tallying six long balls against Akron back on Mar. 5, 2022.
Tague Davis (2-3, 2 HR, 4 RBI, BB) went yard twice to push his homer total up to 14, which is both the team lead and the most among D1 true freshman. Nate Earley (1-1, HR, 3 RBI, BB), Eddie King Jr. (3-4, HR, 4 RBI, 2 2B), Jake Munroe (3-5, HR, 4 RBI) and Tanner Shiver (2-6, HR, 4 RBI) also hit homers.
Zion Rose (3-4, 3 RBI, 2 2B, BB) didn't hit a homer, but he joined the aforementioned five Cards in driving in at least three runs. Bayram Hot (1-4, RBI, 2B), Michael Lippe (1-2, RBI) and Garret Pike (1-5, RBI, 2B) also collected RBIs, while the team as a whole amassed 22 hits and 14 for extra bases.
Louisville got the game started with first inning four-spot, then after plating none in the second, added four more runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings. They took another scoring break in the sixth, but then exploded for a nine-run seventh.
Ethan Eberle (3.0 IP, 3 BB, 5 H, 3 ER) got the start on the mound in game two, and while he gave the Cardinals three scoreless innings to start, he ran into a bit of trouble to begin the fourth. He gave up a two-run single with no outs to put NC State on the scoreboard, which required Brennyn Cutts (3.0 IP, 4 K, 3 BB, 2 H, 4 ER) to come in, who also gave up a run on a wild pitch.
While Cutts rebounded for a scoreless fifth after the Pack put up three in the fourth, they responded with two-run homer in the sixth. He tried to close out the game in the seventh, but was yanked after pair of walks. Jared Lessman (1.0 IP, 2 BB, 2 H, 1 ER) was able to close the game out, but not before the Wolfpack collected a three-run homer off of him.
Next up for Louisville, they'll play the rubber match against NC State. First pitch is slated for Sunday, Apr. 13 at 1:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo of Zion Rose via University of Louisville Athletics)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky