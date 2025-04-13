Louisville Falls in Rubber Match at NC State
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
RALEIGH, N.C. – The University of Louisville baseball team dropped the series finale 11-1 in eight innings on Sunday at NC State.
Louisville (26-9, 9-6 ACC) dropped two out of three on the weekend to lose its second ACC series of the year. The Cardinals had their run of consecutive conference games with double digit runs come to an end at eight.
Despite the final score, the Cards continued their early-inning offensive success with a RBI double from Garret Pike plating Lucas Moore in the opening frame. From there however, the offense went quiet for Louisville.
Peter Michael put up zeros in the first two frames, including working out of a bases loaded jam in the second. However, the defense faltered Michael and the Cardinals in the next two frames.
A two-out error kept the third inning going for the Wolfpack and NC State (24-12, 9-6) capitalized with a two-run homer just beyond the outstretched arm of a leaping Zion Rose at the wall.
One inning later, another Louisville error helped the NC State offense to four more unearned runs.
NC State later put the game away with a run in the fifth and four more in the eighth.
Michael (4-2) was hit with the loss, despite not allowing an earned run in 3.1 innings of work.
Pike had a three-hit day, accounting for half of Louisville’s total on the day.
The Cardinals will return home for a midweek contest against Western Kentucky on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET at Jim Patterson Stadium.
More Cardinals Stories
(Photo via Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On Si)
You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:
Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI
Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI
Instagram - @louisvilleonsi
You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky