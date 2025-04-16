Louisville Downs Western Kentucky in Ranked Midweek Matchup
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Celebrating the 20th anniversary of the inaugural game at Jim Patterson Stadium with a ranked midweek showdown vs. Western Kentucky, the Louisville baseball program secured a big time victory, winning 5-2 on Tuesday.
The No. 17 Cardinals (27-9) bounce back from their series loss at NC State this past weekend, and snap the No. 20 Hilltoppers' (31-6) five-game winning streak in the process.
Eddie King Jr. (3-4, 2 RBI, 2 2B) logged a three-hit day, Zion Rose (2-3, HR, 2 RBI) launched his sixth homer run of the year, and Kamau Neighbors (2-4, RBI) also had a multi-hit day. The trio combined for over half of Louisville's 10 base hits, and all of their RBIs.
Additionally, the Cards had a stellar day on the mound against the Tops. Of the six pitchers to to be inserted in the bullpen day, they combined to give up just four hits and four walks.
T.J. Schlageter (3.0 IP, 1 K, 1 H, 1 ER) was tasked with the start against Western Kentucky, and put together a great outing. While he gave up a solo home run on just the fourth pitch of the game, he then went on to retire the next eight batters faced.
Louisville didn't spend much time trailing, as King struck a two-run RBI single in the opening frame. But after Schlageter's day was done, the Hilltoppers were able to tie the game in fourth on an RBI single off of Jack Brown (1.0 IP, 1 K, 1 BB, 2 H, 1 ER).
The Cardinals were able to bounce back on the mound in resounding fashion. Jake Schweitzer (2.0 IP, 1 BB) tossed scoreless fifth and sixth innings, Eli Hoyt (1.0 IP, 1 K, 2 BB, 1 H) was able to get himself out of a bases loaded jam in the seventh to post a zero, Justin West (1.0 IP, 2 K) tossed a perfect eighth and Tucker Biven (1.0 IP) shut the door in the ninth.
This allowed UofL a chance to break the tie and pull away, which they took advantage of, scoring three unanswered runs. Neighbors put Louisville ahead with an RBI single in the sixth, then Rose struck a 389-foot, two-run homer in the seventh.
Next up for Louisville, they'll head back on the road for a weekend series at Clemson. First pitch of game one is slated for Thursday, Apr. 17 at 7:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.
(Photo of Eddie King Jr.: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
