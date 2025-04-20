Louisville Takes Down Clemson in Extra Innings Finale
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
CLEMSON, S.C. – The 17th-ranked University of Louisville baseball needed 12 innings but finished off the weekend with an 8-6 win at No. 2 Clemson on Saturday.
Louisville (28-11, 10-8 ACC) outlasted Clemson to salvage the series after dropping the first two games.
Clemson (35-7, 13-5) grabbed an early lead with a two-run homer in the first inning.
Eddie King Jr. cut the lead in half leading off the second, hammering a 2-1 pitch over the wall in left-centerfield for his seventh homer of the year.
The game held at 2-1 in Clemson’s favor until the fifth, when the Tigers added on to push the margin back out to two.
In the sixth, Zion Rose and Garret Pike started the frame with consecutive singles before moving up 90 feet on Jake Munroe’s sacrifice bunt. King drove in his second run of the day with a groundout that scored Rose, and Pike scored on a wild pitch to tie the game at three.
The Cardinals took their first lead of the game in the ninth with Tague Davis, Bayram Hot and Collin Mowry all singling with two outs, the last of which gave Louisville a 4-3 lead.
Louisville was unable to close it out in the ninth though, as the Tigers hit an opposite field home run on the first pitch of the bottom half to even things at four. Brennyn Cutts then came out of the bullpen and picked up three outs to send the game to extras.
Rose, Pike and Munroe all reached with one out in the 10th and King nearly brought all four runs home with one swing, but his flyball came up just short at the wall for a sacrifice fly to make it 7-6. Davis then greeted a new pitcher with a single into right to add to the lead.
Clemson wouldn’t go quietly again though. The Tigers got a two-out RBI single to get within one and then took advantage of a wild throw on the infield to tie the game once again.
Both teams went quietly in the 11th, setting up Louisville’s heroics in the 12th. King drew a walk with one out and Davis hit the seventh pitch of his at-bat well beyond the centerfield wall to put the Cards back in front. The homer was the 15th of the season for Davis, adding to his team-leading total.
Louisville was finally able to put the Tigers away in the bottom half, as Jake Schweitzer slammed the door shut with a perfect frame.
Schweitzer (2-0) picked up the win with 2.1 innings of shutout relief. Jack Brown, Colton Hartman, Tucker Biven, Ty Starke and Brennyn Cutts also had scoreless relief appearances.
Davis was 3-for-6 on the afternoon with three RBIs, while King added three RBIs of his own.
Next up for the Cardinals is a road trip to Lexington on Tuesday for the second Battle of the Bluegrass contest of the year. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET in Lexington.
