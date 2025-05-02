Eberle, Louisville Take Down Notre Dame in Series Opener
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The 17th-ranked University of Louisville baseball team won a 3-2 low-scoring affair at Notre Dame on Thursday night.
Pitching and defense led the way for Louisville (32-13, 13-9 ACC) in the series opener.
Ethan Eberle (4-2) pitched five shutout innings before exiting after the first two batters of the sixth reached base. Justin West came on and limited the damage to just one run and followed with a scoreless seventh inning.
Tucker Biven handled the final two innings, allowing one in the ninth but securing the final outs for his fourth save.
Zion Rose gave Louisville an early lead Thursday, going the opposite way for a solo shot in the first inning. It was the eighth of the season for the sophomore and the third straight game the Cardinals have homered in the opening inning.
The game held at 1-0 until the sixth when Rose struck again. The outfielder doubled into the right-centerfield gap to start the inning before stealing third with one out. Rose then doubled Louisville’s lead with a wild pitch bringing him to the plate.
The Cardinals added their final run in the eighth with Eddie King Jr. and Tague Davis starting the inning with singles before a fielder’s choice from Michael Lippe scored King.
Louisville’s defense had a strong night as well. Alex Alicea and Kamau Neighbors combined for double plays in the third and eighth innings.
Notre Dame (24-19, 10-15) was threatening in the ninth trailing by two. After a one-out single, another liner into the gap dropped for a hit, but Lucas Moore got the ball in and Alicea threw to Neighbors at second to get the trail runner and would-be tying run for the second out. Biven then got a flyout to seal the win.
Five of the top six in Louisville’s lineup registered two hits on the night, as the Cardinals reached double digits for the 27th time this season.
Louisville and Notre Dame continue the weekend series on Friday with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.
(Photo of Ethan Eberle via University of Louisville Athletics)
