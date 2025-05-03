Louisville Falls to Notre Dame in Game Two, Series Heads to Rubber Match
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The 17th-ranked University of Louisville baseball team lost 10-3 at Notre Dame on Friday evening.
Louisville (32-14, 13-10 ACC) and Notre Dame have split the first two games of the weekend with the rubber game scheduled for 2 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Things started in near identical fashion on Friday night as they did in the opening game on Thursday. After a pair of outs, Zion Rose hit an opposite field home run to start the scoring.
The homer was the ninth of the season for Rose and extended Louisville’s streak of consecutive games with a first inning home run to four.
Notre Dame (26-18, 11-15) responded with a run in the first and another in the second to take a 2-1 lead.
The Cardinals answered back in the third. Kamau Neighbors hit a one-out triple past the left fielder and Lucas Moore cashed in the opportunity with a groundball to first.
It was all about the Irish offense from there. Notre Dame plated a pair of runs in the third, one in the fourth and another in the fifth to stretch the margin to four.
Louisville’s offense didn’t get back on the board until the eighth inning. Lucas Moore led off the frame with a double and eventually came around to score on a throwing error.
Notre Dame responded though, scoring four times in its half of the eighth.
Patrick Forbes returned to the mound on Friday after a two-week absence. The right-hander allowed two runs on two hits in his two innings of work. TJ Schlageter (3-2) suffered the loss with four runs (three earned) given up in 2.2 innings. Jack Brown tossed a pair of scoreless innings out of the bullpen.
