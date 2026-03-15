One Final Look at Louisville's NCAA Tournament Projections

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - At long last, we have finally reached Selection Sunday. Following weeks and months of projections as to who will make the NCAA Tournament, the time-honored tradition of filling out brackets for March Madness officially gets underway tonight.

While this season has been a slight disappointment when compared to preseason expectations, the Louisville men's basketball program still has a chance to earn their first tournament win since 2017, as they're a stone cold lock to make the Big Dance. According to BracketMatrix, a website that averages out several dozen NCAA Tournament projections among major "bracketologists," the Cardinals average out to a six seed in their most recent update (Mar. 14).

So where do some of these projections have Louisville going for the Big Dance? Below is a sampling from some of the more noteworthy NCAA Tournament projectors.

Selection Sunday is set for Sunday, Mar. 15, with the First Four set for Mar. 17-18. The first and second rounds are scheduled for Mar. 19-22, with the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight slated for Mar. 26-29. The Final Four from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis will take place on Apr. 4, with the national championship set for Apr. 6.

Sports Illustrated

Projector : Kevin Sweeney

: Kevin Sweeney Seed/Region : No. 6 in West

: No. 6 in West First Round Matchup : No. 11 VCU/Texas

: No. 11 VCU/Texas Second Round Pairing : No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 14 Idaho

: No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 14 Idaho Region's Top Four Seeds: Arizona, Michigan State, Alabama, Virginia

ESPN

Projector : Joe Lunardi

: Joe Lunardi Seed/Region : No. 6 in East

: No. 6 in East First Round Matchup : No. 11 VCU/Missouri

: No. 11 VCU/Missouri Second Round Pairing : No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Wright State

: No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Wright State Region's Top Four Seeds: Duke, Iowa State, Illinois, Vanderbilt

CBS

Projector : David Cobb

: David Cobb Seed/Region : No. 6 in Midwest

: No. 6 in Midwest First Round Matchup : No. 11 Missouri/VCU

: No. 11 Missouri/VCU Second Round Pairing : No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 North Dakota State

: No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 North Dakota State Region's Top Four Seeds: Michigan, UConn, Iowa State, Alabama

The Athletic

Projector : Joe Rexrode

: Joe Rexrode Seed/Region : No. 6 in Midwest

: No. 6 in Midwest First Round Matchup : No. 11 South Florida

: No. 11 South Florida Second Round Pairing : No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Troy

: No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Troy Region's Top Four Seeds: Michigan, Houston, Purdue, Virginia

USA Today

Projector : Erick Smith

: Erick Smith Seed/Region : No. 6 in West

: No. 6 in West First Round Matchup : No. 11 Texas

: No. 11 Texas Second Round Pairing : No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 North Dakota State

: No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 North Dakota State Region's Top Four Seeds: Arizona, Illinois, Gonzaga, Virginia

Fox Sports

Projector : Mike DeCourcy

: Mike DeCourcy Seed/Region : No. 6 in East

: No. 6 in East First Round Matchup : No. 11 VCU/Missouri

: No. 11 VCU/Missouri Second Round Pairing : No. 3 Nebraska vs. No. 14 Wright State

: No. 3 Nebraska vs. No. 14 Wright State Region's Top Four Seeds: Duke, UConn, Nebraska, Kansas

SBNation

Projector : Chris Dobbertean

: Chris Dobbertean Seed/Region : No. 6 in East

: No. 6 in East First Round Matchup : No. 11 Missouri/VCU

: No. 11 Missouri/VCU Second Round Pairing : No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 14 Idaho

: No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 14 Idaho Region's Top Four Seeds: Duke, Iowa State, Michigan State, Alabama

BracketVille

Projector : Dave Ommen

: Dave Ommen Seed/Region : No. 6 in Midwest

: No. 6 in Midwest First Round Matchup : No. 11 South Florida

: No. 11 South Florida Second Round Pairing : No. 3 Nebraska vs. No. 14 Tennessee State

: No. 3 Nebraska vs. No. 14 Tennessee State Region's Top Four Seeds: Michigan, Iowa State, Nebraska, Virginia

Projector : Tim Krueger

: Tim Krueger Seed/Region : No. 6 in East

: No. 6 in East First Round Matchup : No. 11 Santa Clara

: No. 11 Santa Clara Second Round Pairing : No. 3 Nebraska vs. No. 14 Tennessee State

: No. 3 Nebraska vs. No. 14 Tennessee State Region's Top Four Seeds: Duke, Houston, Nebraska, Alabama

On3

Projector : James Fletcher III

: James Fletcher III Seed/Region : No. 6 in East

: No. 6 in East First Round Matchup : No. 11 VCU/Texas

: No. 11 VCU/Texas Second Round Pairing : No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 14 North Dakota State

: No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 14 North Dakota State Region's Top Four Seeds: Duke, Iowa State, Michigan State, St. John's

The Field of 68

Projector : Staff Pick

: Staff Pick Seed/Region : No. 6 in East

: No. 6 in East First Round Matchup : No. 11 Miami of Ohio/VCU

: No. 11 Miami of Ohio/VCU Second Round Pairing : No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 North Dakota State

: No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 North Dakota State Region's Top Four Seeds: Duke, Iowa State, Illinois, Vanderbilt

Palm Brackets

Projector : Jerry Palm

: Jerry Palm Seed/Region : No. 6 in Midwest

: No. 6 in Midwest First Round Matchup : No. 11 South Florida

: No. 11 South Florida Second Round Pairing : No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Troy

: No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Troy Region's Top Four Seeds: Michigan, Iowa State, Purdue, Alabama

NCAA

Projector : Andy Katz

: Andy Katz Seed/Region : No. 6 in South

: No. 6 in South First Round Matchup : No. 11 Missouri

: No. 11 Missouri Second Round Pairing : No. 3 Nebraska vs. No. 14 UC Irvine

: No. 3 Nebraska vs. No. 14 UC Irvine Region's Top Four Seeds: Florida, Houston, Nebraska, Virginia

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(Photo of Mikel Brown Jr.: Jeff Faughender - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

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