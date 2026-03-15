One Final Look at Louisville's NCAA Tournament Projections
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LOUISVILLE, Ky. - At long last, we have finally reached Selection Sunday. Following weeks and months of projections as to who will make the NCAA Tournament, the time-honored tradition of filling out brackets for March Madness officially gets underway tonight.
While this season has been a slight disappointment when compared to preseason expectations, the Louisville men's basketball program still has a chance to earn their first tournament win since 2017, as they're a stone cold lock to make the Big Dance. According to BracketMatrix, a website that averages out several dozen NCAA Tournament projections among major "bracketologists," the Cardinals average out to a six seed in their most recent update (Mar. 14).
So where do some of these projections have Louisville going for the Big Dance? Below is a sampling from some of the more noteworthy NCAA Tournament projectors.
Selection Sunday is set for Sunday, Mar. 15, with the First Four set for Mar. 17-18. The first and second rounds are scheduled for Mar. 19-22, with the Sweet 16 and Elite Eight slated for Mar. 26-29. The Final Four from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis will take place on Apr. 4, with the national championship set for Apr. 6.
Sports Illustrated
- Projector: Kevin Sweeney
- Seed/Region: No. 6 in West
- First Round Matchup: No. 11 VCU/Texas
- Second Round Pairing: No. 3 Alabama vs. No. 14 Idaho
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Arizona, Michigan State, Alabama, Virginia
ESPN
- Projector: Joe Lunardi
- Seed/Region: No. 6 in East
- First Round Matchup: No. 11 VCU/Missouri
- Second Round Pairing: No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 Wright State
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Duke, Iowa State, Illinois, Vanderbilt
CBS
- Projector: David Cobb
- Seed/Region: No. 6 in Midwest
- First Round Matchup: No. 11 Missouri/VCU
- Second Round Pairing: No. 3 Iowa State vs. No. 14 North Dakota State
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Michigan, UConn, Iowa State, Alabama
The Athletic
- Projector: Joe Rexrode
- Seed/Region: No. 6 in Midwest
- First Round Matchup: No. 11 South Florida
- Second Round Pairing: No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Troy
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Michigan, Houston, Purdue, Virginia
USA Today
- Projector: Erick Smith
- Seed/Region: No. 6 in West
- First Round Matchup: No. 11 Texas
- Second Round Pairing: No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 14 North Dakota State
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Arizona, Illinois, Gonzaga, Virginia
Fox Sports
- Projector: Mike DeCourcy
- Seed/Region: No. 6 in East
- First Round Matchup: No. 11 VCU/Missouri
- Second Round Pairing: No. 3 Nebraska vs. No. 14 Wright State
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Duke, UConn, Nebraska, Kansas
SBNation
- Projector: Chris Dobbertean
- Seed/Region: No. 6 in East
- First Round Matchup: No. 11 Missouri/VCU
- Second Round Pairing: No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 14 Idaho
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Duke, Iowa State, Michigan State, Alabama
BracketVille
- Projector: Dave Ommen
- Seed/Region: No. 6 in Midwest
- First Round Matchup: No. 11 South Florida
- Second Round Pairing: No. 3 Nebraska vs. No. 14 Tennessee State
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Michigan, Iowa State, Nebraska, Virginia
- Projector: Tim Krueger
- Seed/Region: No. 6 in East
- First Round Matchup: No. 11 Santa Clara
- Second Round Pairing: No. 3 Nebraska vs. No. 14 Tennessee State
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Duke, Houston, Nebraska, Alabama
On3
- Projector: James Fletcher III
- Seed/Region: No. 6 in East
- First Round Matchup: No. 11 VCU/Texas
- Second Round Pairing: No. 3 Michigan State vs. No. 14 North Dakota State
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Duke, Iowa State, Michigan State, St. John's
The Field of 68
- Projector: Staff Pick
- Seed/Region: No. 6 in East
- First Round Matchup: No. 11 Miami of Ohio/VCU
- Second Round Pairing: No. 3 Illinois vs. No. 14 North Dakota State
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Duke, Iowa State, Illinois, Vanderbilt
Palm Brackets
- Projector: Jerry Palm
- Seed/Region: No. 6 in Midwest
- First Round Matchup: No. 11 South Florida
- Second Round Pairing: No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Troy
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Michigan, Iowa State, Purdue, Alabama
NCAA
- Projector: Andy Katz
- Seed/Region: No. 6 in South
- First Round Matchup: No. 11 Missouri
- Second Round Pairing: No. 3 Nebraska vs. No. 14 UC Irvine
- Region's Top Four Seeds: Florida, Houston, Nebraska, Virginia
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McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. Also an avid video gamer, a bourbon enthusiast, and fierce dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic