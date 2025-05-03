Louisville Drops Rubber Match at Notre Dame
Press Release from the University of Louisville:
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The 17th-ranked University of Louisville baseball team suffered a 7-4 loss in the series finale at Notre Dame on Saturday.
Louisville (32-15, 13-11 ACC) dropped the final two games of the weekend after winning the opener on Thursday night.
Notre Dame (26-19, 12-15) capitalized on free passes in the opening inning. The Irish took three first inning walks and paired them with two hits to plate four runs.
Louisville’s offense was held off the board through the opening five innings before scratching across two in the sixth.
Jake Munroe brought home Zion Rose with a groundout and Tague Davis lined a single into left-centerfield that scored Eddie King Jr.
Notre Dame answered the pair of runs back with two of its own on a two-run homer in the seventh.
The Cardinals cut back into the deficit in the eighth, as Garret Pike and Tagger Tyson turned in consecutive run-scoring doubles.
Louisville got the tying run to the plate in the ninth inning but was unable to get any more runs across.
Tyson, Lucas Moore and Alex Alicea all notched two hits in the loss.
Louisville returns home for a midweek game against No. 14 Vanderbilt on Tuesday. The annual Battle of the Barrel is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. ET at Jim Patterson Stadium.
