Three Cardinals Earn D1Baseball Preseason All-American Honors

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – Three University of Louisville baseball players were named Preseason All-Americans by D1 Baseball on Tuesday.

Junior outfielder Lucas Moore was a second team selection while junior outfielder Zion Rose and sophomore infielder Tague Davis were third team honorees.

In earning first team All-ACC accolades last year, Moore also played in all 66 games in the outfield. A second-team All-American last season, Moore hit .341 with 10 doubles, three triples and five home runs. The rising senior drove in 49 and led the team with 92 hits, while swiping 53 bases, which led the country and were the second-most in a single season in program history.

Moore became the first Power Four player to steal 50 or more bases since Trea Turner in 2012, and his 85 runs scored led all Power Four players and ranked second nationally and were tied for the second-most in program history.

Rose proved to be one of the elite power and speed combo players in the country in 2025. The Chicago native batted .310 with 16 doubles, three triples and 13 home runs, while going 31-for-34 in stolen bases. Rose also scored 64 runs and led the Cards with 67 RBIs. He ranked fourth in the ACC in stolen bases, fifth in RBIs, fifth in triples, seventh in runs, 11th in hits and 12th in total bases last year while transitioning to a full-time outfielder.

Davis, who was recently tabbed the No. 35 sophomore by Perfect Game, earned Freshman All-America honors in his rookie campaign with the Cardinals last season. The lefty-hitting first baseman finished his first season with a .283 average with nine doubles, 18 home runs and 52 RBIs.

The 18 home runs were tied for the most by any player in the ACC during the regular season and set the Louisville freshman record, surpassing Chris Dominguez' 15 in 2007.

The trio will help lead the Cardinals into the 2026 season, which begins on Feb. 13 with the first of a three-game series against Michigan State at Jim Patterson Stadium.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Zion Rose: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky