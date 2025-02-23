Louisville Takes Down Western Michigan to Clinch Series
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One day removed from run-ruling Western Michigan in their home opener, the Louisville baseball program carried that momentum into game two, winning 7-2 on Sunday at Jim Patterson Stadium to clinch the three-game series.
After getting roughed up in his season debut against Oklahoma State last weekend, right-hander Parker Detmers (6.0 IP, 9 K, 6 H, 1 R) bounced back for a much better start against the Mustangs (0-6). While he gave up a career-high in hits, he countered that with a career-high in strikeouts, and the only run allowed under his watch came courtesy of a second inning passed ball.
It made up for the fact that the Cardinals (4-1) were a little more quiet at the plate than the day before. After scoring 13 runs on 18 hits in the series opener, UofL collected nine base hits in game two against WMU. Although five of them were extra base hits, and Louisville as a whole struck out just twice.
Alex Alicea (2-4, 2 RBI, 3B), Matt Klein (2-3, 3B, BB), Jake Munroe (2-2, 2 BB) and Tagger Tyson (2-3, RBI, 2 2B) combined for eight of Louisville's hits, and four of their extra base hits. Zion Rose (1-4, HR, 3 RBI) struck his first home run of the season, while Alicea, Garret Pike (0-3, RBI, SH) and Tyson also tallied RBIs.
Louisville struck first, putting up a pair of runs in the second. After Klein led off the frame with a triple and scored on a sac bunt from Pike, Tyson followed that up with an RBI double that sent home Munroe.
Western Michigan cut Louisville's lead in half with the run in the second, but Alicea was able to get that run back with an RBI triple in the fifth.
Left-hander Justin West (1.1 IP, 3 K, 2 H, 1 ER) took over on the bump in the seventh after Detmers' day was done, and he ran into a bit of trouble. A pair of singles put runners in scoring position, then a wild pitch with two outs cut Louisville's lead in half again.
But that was as close as WMU would get, as UofL responded with a four-spot after the seventh inning stretch. Alicea struck an RBI single and Rose launched a 358-foot, three-run blast to the right field berm - both with two outs.
West and righty Jack Brown (1.2 IP, 2 K) combined to pitch a perfect eighth, then Brown also twirled a scoreless ninth. By game's end, Louisville's pitching staff struck out 14 batters, and allowed no walks for the first time since Apr. 12, 2024 at Virginia.
Next up for Louisville, they'll go for the three-game sweep against Western Michigan. First pitch is slated for Monday, Feb. 24 at 3:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 970 WGTK.
(Photo via Chris Jones - Imagn Images)
