Louisville Swept in Doubleheader at Georgia Tech to Drop Series
ATLANTA - Playing in a Sunday doubleheader to wrap up their series at Georgia Tech, the Louisville baseball program put together a lethargic offensive performance, dropping both games at Russ Chandler Stadium to lose the series.
The No. 19 Cardinals (34-17, 14-13 ACC) were one-hit in both games of the doubleheader, getting shutout 6-0 in the opening leg, then dropping the second leg 2-1. It comes just two days removed from winning 16-2 in their opener against the Yellow Jackets (36-15, 17-10 ACC). Louisville also falls to 0-5 in ACC road series this season.
Over the course of both games, the Cardinals hit just 1-for-17 with two outs, and 0-8 with runners on base. It came despite the fact that their pitching staff, who was facing the No. 15 scoring offense in college baseball entering the day, allowed only eight runs in 14 innings.
In the first game of the afternoon, Louisville was a Garret Pike (1-3) single in the seventh inning away from getting no-hit. They generated just four base runners overall in the seven-inning showdown, with the other three being walks.
Patrick Forbes (4.0 IP, 6 K, 2 BB, 5 H, 3 ER) made just his second start since coming back from injury. While he took a step forward with his most strikeouts since Mar. 28 vs. Cal, he did allow three runs in the opening frame - two RBI singles and another on a wild pitch - to put Louisville on their heels immediately.
T.J. Schlageter (0.1 IP, 1 BB, 1 H) and Ty Starke (1.0 IP, 2 K, 2 H, 2 ER) combined for a scoreless fifth, but the Yellow Jackets added some insurance in the sixth. After one run came in on a throwing error, Brennyn Cutts (0.2 IP, 2 H) took over for Starke to finish the frame, but still allowed two RBI base hits.
Game two at the plate was almost the same story as game one. A solo home run by Tague Davis (1-4, HR, RBI) in the seventh inning was their lone hit and run of the contest, with just five Cardinals overall reaching base.
Tucker Biven (4.0 IP, 4 K, 2 BB, 2 H, 1 ER), the game two starter, had a similar outing to Forbes. While he put up zeroes in the second, third and fourth innings, that only came after giving up a sacrifice fly in the opening frame.
Justin West (1.2 IP, 2 K, 1 BB, 2 H) put up a scoreless outing after Biven's day was done, but in the bottom of the seventh Jake Schweitzer (1.1 IP, 1 BB, 2 H, 1 ER) gave up a go-ahead RBI single. Wyatt Danilowicz (1.0 IP, 2 K, 1 BB) tossed a scoreless eighth to give the offense one last chance to rally, but they could not capitalize.
Next up for Louisville, they'll return home for the final midweek of the regular season to host Bellarmine. First pitch is slated for Tuesday, May 13 at 6:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 93.9 The Ville.
