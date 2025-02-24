Louisville Completes Sweep Over Western Michigan
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Having already secured their three-game series against Western Michigan, the Louisville baseball program put a bow on the home-opening series, winning 10-4 in the finale on Monday at Jim Patterson Stadium to complete the sweep.
Matt Klein (3-5, HR, 4 RBI, 2B) led the charge offensively for the Cardinals (5-1), setting a career-high in RBIs, tying his career-high in hits, and launching his first home run of the season.
Jake Munroe (2-4, 2 RBI, 2B), Garret Pike (2-4, RBI, 2 2B) and Zion Rose (2-5, RBI, 2B) joined Klein in having multi-hit days, with Nate Earley (1-1, HR, 1 RBI) also going yard. In total, UofL collected 13 hits in the finale, and struck out just twice against five walks drawn.
Getting the baseball for Louisville to start the finale, right-hander Peter Michael (3.0 IP, 2 K, 2 BB, 6 H, 3 ER) struggled some after a sharp outing in Texas last weekend. He gave up an RBI double in the first, an RBI single in the second, and then another RBI double in the third.
Fortunately, Louisville's hitters picked up the slack against the Mustangs (0-7) in the early goings, plating six runs in the first four innings.
Klein struck a two-run double in the first and an RBI single in the second, then Munroe added an RBI double later in the frame for another crooked number. Kamau Neighbors (0-3, RBI) laid down a sac bunt in the third to keep the early scoring started, then Pike followed that up with an RBI double in the fourth.
After Michael's day was done, right-hander Brennyn Cutts (3.2 IP, 2 K, 1 H, 1 HBP) gave Louisville some stability from the mound. The Indiana State transfer and former MVC Pitcher of the Year tossed a scoreless fourth, as well as perfect fifth and sixth innings, and was an HBP away from doing it in the seventh.
Adding insult to injury, Louisville's hitters added plenty of late insurance as well. Munroe tallied a sacrifice fly in the sixth, Rose collected an RBI groundout and Klein launched a 389-foot solo homer in the seventh, then a pinch-hitting Earley blasted a 419-foot solo shot in the eighth.
Righty Wyatt Danilowicz (1.1 IP, 2 K, 1 H) closed out the seventh and twirled a scoreless eighth, while fellow right-hander Tucker Biven (1.0 IP, 2 H, 1 HBP, 1 ER) limited the damage in the ninth, only allowing an RBI single.
Next up for Louisville, they'll continue their 18-game home stand with their first midweek game of the year against Butler. First pitch is slated for Wednesday, Feb. 26 at 3:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 970 WGTK.
(Photo via Chris Jones - Imagn Images)
