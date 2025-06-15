Louisville Storms Back, Eliminates Arizona in College World Series
OMAHA, Neb. - The Louisville baseball program is, improbably, alive to see another day in the College World Series.
Facing Arizona in the 0-1 elimination game on their side of the bracket, the Cardinals were able to bounce back after getting heartbroken by Oregon State in their CWS opener, mounting a barn-burning comeback to take down the Wildcats 8-3 on Sunday at Charles Schwab Field.
Trailing 3-2 heading to the bottom of the eighth, Louisville (41-23) had to face Arizona (44-21) right-hander Tony Pluta, a First-Team All-American reliever who hadn't allowed an earned run since Apr. 1. But instead of getting shut down, the Cardinals proceeded to storm back with authority, plating six runs in the frame.
Zion Rose (1-3, 3 RBI) hit a go-ahead two-run single, then Kamau Neighbors (4-4, RBI) - who had the first four-hit game by a Cardinal in the CWS - added an RBI single. Garret Pike (1-4, 2B) scored after Pluta dropped the tag while covering home, Alex Alicea (1-4, RBI) laid down an RBI sac bunt, then Matt Klein (1-5, RBI) added an RBI single of his own.
Louisville not only avoids going 0-2 in the College World Series for the third time in six all-time trips, they also complete season sweep over Arizona. The Cardinals previously took down the Wildcats, 13-1 in eight innings, back on Feb. 16 down in Arlington, Texas for the Shriners Children's College Classic.
Louisville now waits to take on the loser of Sunday night's matchup between No. 8 Oregon State and No. 13 Coastal Carolina. First pitch is set for Tuesday, June 17 at 2:00 p.m. EST.
Just like Oregon State's Dax Whitney on Friday, Arizona starter Smith Bailey prevented Louisville's hitters from capitalizing on any momentum. While only four Cards struck out during the right-hander's six-inning start, they hit just 3-for-15 with runners on base and 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position while he was on the hill.
Meanwhile, left-hander Ethan Eberle (3.2 IP, 5 K, 6 H, 3 ER) got the start with Louisville's backs against the wall, and he ran into some struggles. After allowing just eight hits and two earned runs in his prior two starts this postseason, he gave five and three, respectively, over his first three innings against Arizona. He also issued three hit-by-pitches, matching the season-high by a Card.
However, on top of the eighth inning explosion, Louisville was in part saved by a great effort from their bullpen. Right-handers Wyatt Danilowicz (1.1 IP, 3 K, 2 BB) and Tucker Biven (4.0 IP, 2 K, 5 H) combined to pitch 5.1 innings of scoreless baseball, allowing just three runners to reach scoring position.
Arizona wasted very little time doing damage in the elimination game. Eberle struck out the first batter of the game, but then the Wildcats' next five batters all reached base - scoring the first two runs on a pair of RBI singles in the process.
Louisville was able to chip into their early deficit in the second inning, with Rose collecting a fielder's choice RBI. That being said, the Wildcats got that run right back in the third, crushing a two-out solo home run.
After Eberle's day officially came to an end with two outs in the fourth, the Cardinals' efforts on the bump got much better. Danilowicz got UofL out of a two-runner jam after taking over for Eberle, then tossed a perfect fifth. An inning later, Biven also got Louisville out of a two-runner jam, then put up a zeroes in the seventh and eighth.
It wasn't until the seventh inning once Bailey's day was done that Louisville was able to get back on the scoreboard. After a leadoff double from Pike and a bunt single from Neighbors, Bailey got the hook in favor of righty Garrett Hicks. The Cardinals took advantage of the Arizona pitching change, with Moore collecting a sacrifice fly to once again cut their deficit to a single run.
Following the eighth-inning explosion, Biven went back out for the ninth, putting up yet another scoreless frame to clinch the win.
