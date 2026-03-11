Davis, Louisville Smother Marshall to Sweep Midweek Set

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - One day removed from run-ruling Marshall in the first half of a two-game midweek set, the Louisville baseball program did it again in the second half, this time earning an 18-6 victory in seven innings on Wednesday a Jim Patterson Stadium.

On top of sweeping the two-game midweek series against the Thundering Herd (8-8), the Cardinals (12-5) extend their winning streak to five consecutive, winning via run rule four times during this stretch. They've won nine of their last 10 since starting the season 3-4.

After Ben Slanker put forth an eight-RBI performance in the first game, this time it was first baseman Tague Davis' (3-5, 2 HR, 8 RBI) turn, who also blasted a pair of home runs to bring his total up to an 11 so far this season. Prior to Tuesday, a Cardinal hadn't had an eight-RBI day since Alex Binelas had one on Apr. 26, 2019 against Alabama A&M.

In just his second appearance this year after missing the first month of the season with a foot injury, designated hitter Zion Rose (3-3, HR, 4 RBI, BB) tied his single-game career mark in RBI as well. Davis, Rose and third baseman Bayram Hot (3-4, RBI, BB) all had three-hit days as part of a 20-hit team effort. Slanker (2-4, HR, RBI, BB) went yard as well, and outfielder Lucas Moore also drove in multiple runs.

Davis got Louisville's scoring started with an RBI single in the opening frame, and then the Cardinals proceeded to put up crooked numbers in three straight innings. They plated seven runs in the second, four runs in the third, and five runs in the fourth.

In the second, Rose and catcher George Baker (1-3, RBI, BB) each had RBI singles, Moore drew a bases loaded walk, and Davis blew the game open with a 387-foot grand slam. An inning later, Davis added a 384-foot homer that drove in three runs, while shortstop Alex Alicea (1-3, RBI, 3 BB) added an RBI double.

Rounding out the early scoring blitz, Moore struck an RBI double, Rose launched a three-run blast, and Hot tallied an RBI single. Following a quiet inning in the fifth, Slanker belted a solo shot for in the sixth for good measure.

As for the Louisville's pitching efforts, they got a solid start out of Colton Hartman (5.0 IP, 3 K, 3 BB, 7 H, 2 ER). While the left-hander did allow an unearned RBI single in the first and an RBI double in the second, he bounced back with scoreless third and fourth innings - although Marshall did get a leadoff home run off of him in the fifth.

Once they got to the bullpen, things got a little dicey. Jake Gregor (1.0 IP, 1 BB, 3 H, 3 ER) took to the mound in the sixth, and the right-hander proceeded to give up an RBI double, RBI single and fielder's choice RBI. Davis (0.2 IP, 1 K, 1 BB, 2 H, 1 ER) move from first base to the mound in the seventh, and even he gave up a sacrifice fly and RBI single. Normally a starter, right-hander Peter Michael (0.1 IP, 1 K) had to come in and grab the final out to preserve the run-rule.

Next up for Louisville, they officially kick off conference play, and welcome Notre Dame to Jim Patterson Stadium for a weekend series. First pitch of game one is slated for Wednesday, Mar. 13 at 6:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 970 WGTK.

(Photo of Tague Davis: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

