7th Inning Stretch: Generating Momentum (Week 4)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - It might have taken until the third week of the new season, but the Louisville baseball program finally posted a perfect week.
The Cardinals (7-4) went a perfect 4-0 this past week, taking down in-state foe Eastern Kentucky in the midweek tilt, then following that up with a three-game sweep over Central Michigan. Of course, while their record this past week was perfect, Louisville's actual play on the diamond was anything but.
UofL only won 6-5 against EKU, and were also out-hit by the Colonels. Louisville managed to run-rule the Chippewas in their series opener, but had to mount a comeback to win 9-8 via walk-off in game two, and had to hold off CMU in the finale for a 7-5 win. Louisville's bullpen had some inconsistent outings, and their hitting struggled at times to hit with runners on base.
But from a positive standpoint, it's still very early in the season. Head coach Dan McDonnell is still very much in the process of figuring out rotations and lineups, which has been complicated by the fact that a few keys players haven't been 100 percent available during the first few weeks of the season.
At the end of the day, Louisville is still on a four-game win streak, and they have a great opportunity in front of them to continue building on it. As part of their 14-game home stand, the Cardinals will welcome Morehead State to Jim Patterson Stadium for their midweek tilt, and then host Seton Hall for a three-game weekend series.
News & Notes
- Head coach Dan McDonnell earned his 800th career victory in the series finale against Central Michigan. McDonnell is 800-363-1 in his 20 years at Louisville, and the first head coach at the university to reach 800 career wins, regardless of sport.
- Louisville has fallen out of the top-25 in all five major collegiate baseball polls.
- Outfielder Zion Rose (ankle) remains day-to-day.
- Outfielder Griffin Crain and second baseman Kade Elam are tied for first nationally in the NCAA's "Toughest to Strike Out" metric.
- Left-handed pitcher Aaron England ranks second nationally in saves with two.
- Shortstop Alex Alicea is tied for seventh seventh nationally in triple with one.
The Week Ahead
Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)
- Tuesday, Mar. 3 at 3:00 p.m. EST vs Morehead State (ACC Network Extra/970 WGTK)
- Friday, Mar. 6 at 3:00 p.m. EST vs Seton Hall (ACC Network Extra/970 WGTK)
- Saturday, Mar. 7 at 1:00 p.m. EST vs Seton Hall (ACC Network Extra/970 WGTK)
- Sunday, Mar. 8 at 1:00 p.m. EST vs Seton Hall (ACC Network Extra/970 WGTK)
Know The Foe
Morehead State Eagles
Head Coach (school record): Chris Rose (18-46)
2026 Record (conference record): 4-7 (0-0 OVC)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville Leads 54-35
Top Hitters:
- INF Aubrey Kearns (10 GP, 9 GS): .421/.476/.684, 3 HR, 10 RBI, 3 BB, 1 SB
- C Caden Sheridan (10 GP, 10 GS): .303/.465/.636, x HR, xx RBI, x BB, x SB
- OF Kyle Krupp (9 GP, 8 GS): .333/.405/.424, 5 HR, 14 RBI, 4 BB, 7 SB
Top Pitchers:
- RHP Alex Miller (4 APP, 0 GS): 5.23 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 10.1 IP, 8 K, 6 BB, .308 B/AVG
- RHP Landon Waugh (3 APP, 3 GS): 5.27 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 13.2 IP, 15 K, 5 BB, .192 B/AVG
- RHP Devin Costa (4 APP, 0 GS): 2.57 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 7.0 IP, 6 K, 1 BB, .269 B/AVG
Seton Hall Pirates
Head Coach (school record): Rob Sheppard (606-521-4)
2026 Record (conference record): 4-4 (0-0 Big East)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville Leads 11-8
Top Hitters:
- OF Aiden Dill (8 GP, 8 GS): .346/.595/.538, 1 HR, 5 RBI, 13 BB, 10 SB
- INF Ryan Frontera (8 GP, 8 GS): .367/.441/.533, 1 HR, 3 RBI, 4 BB
- INF Gabe Cavazzoni (8 GP, 8 GS): .290/.452/.452, 5 RBI, 7 BB, 4 SB
Top Pitchers:
- LHP Mason Christopher (2 APP, 1 GS): 6.43 ERA, 1.71 WHIP, 7.0 IP, 15 K, 3 BB, .300 B/AVG
- LHP John Downing (2 APP, 2 GS): 3.95 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 8.0 IP, 11 K, 6 BB, .281 B/AVG
- RHP Steven Svenson (3 APP, 3 GS): 3.95 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 13.2 IP, 10 K, 4 BB, .245 B/AVG
Statistical Breakdown
Rankings and Records:
MSU
SHU
UofL
D1Baseball Ranking
NR
NR
NR
RPI
260th
243rd
138th
SOS
266th
285th
158th
Home Record
2-1
0-0
6-2
Away Record
2-6
1-2
0-0
Neutral Record
0-0
3-2
1-2
Hitting:
MSU
SHU
UofL
Base on Balls
185th (14)
100th (19)
47th (25)
Batting Average
219th (.232)
249th (.213)
68th (.309)
Home Runs
120th (3)
226th (1)
62nd (5)
OBP
169th (.365)
177th (.362)
33rd (.452)
Runs/Game
162nd (5.5)
247th (3.7)
43rd (9.5)
SLG
129th (.421)
260th (.298)
44th (.520)
Pitching:
MSU
SHU
UofL
ERA
289th (12.13)
135th (5.04)
144th (5.29)
Hits/9 Innings
295th (15.65)
109th (8.28)
91st (7.94)
K/9 Innings
236th (7.0)
205th (7.6)
41st (10.9)
K/BB Ratio
262nd (1.06)
130th (2.10)
207th (1.52)
WHIP
290th (2.48)
88th (1.32)
196th (1.68)
BB/9 Innings
254th (6.65)
93rd (3.60)
268th (7.15)
(Photo of Bayram Hot: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)
