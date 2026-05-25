Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Marlins-Blue Jays, Astros-Rangers, and More)

It's a new week which means we have a new slate of MLB games to watch and bet on.

Monday's action brings us a handful of afternoon games, and we have some solid games at night to bet on as well. If you're looking for a few bets to place, you're in the right spot. Let's dive into my top three bets for today's action.

Best MLB Bets Today

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Cardinals +184 vs. Brewers

Blue Jays -1.5 (+128) vs. Marlins

Rangers -126 vs. Astros

Cardinals vs. Brewers Prediction

In today's edition of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I broke down why I'm taking a shot on the Cardinals as big underdogs in a matinee matchup against the Brewers:

If you're looking for some afternoon baseball action, consider betting the Cardinals to upset the Brewers at almost 2-1 odds. The Cardinals' offense has been red-hot of late, ranking second in wRC+ (112) over the past 30 days. They have their work cut out for them against Jacob Misiorowski, but if the Cardinals can keep their offensive momentum going, they have a chance to get to him.

On the other side of things, Matthew Liberatore gets the start for the Cardinals, and while his 4.70 ERA isn't anything to write home about, the fact that he's a lefty could play a huge role in the outcome of this game. The Brewers' OPS drops from .726 against right-handed pitchers to .623 against left-handed pitchers, which is the fourth-worst OPS against lefties amongst all teams.

Pick: Cardinals +184

Marlins vs. Blue Jays Prediction

The Toronto Blue Jays' offense seems to be starting to wake up a little bit, and they have a favorable matchup tonight when they face Janson Junk of the Miami Marlins. He has a 2-5 record and a 5.07 ERA so far this season.

The Blue Jays have a massive advantage when it comes to starting pitchers. Trey Yesavage gets the start for them tonight, and he's been lights-out for them so far in 2026. He has a 1.07 ERA across his first five starts. Let's bet on him to lead the Blue Jays to a dominant win tonight.

Pick: Blue Jays -1.5 (+128)

Astros vs. Rangers Prediction

For Day 141 of Betting $100 Every Day for a Year, I have $30 on the Rangers to take care of business at home:

The Houston Astros' offense saved them in the early part of the year; they're now 23rd in the Majors in wRC+ over the past 30 days. Unfortunately, their pitching hasn't gotten any better in the meantime. Tatsuya Imai gets the start for them today, and he has an 8.31 ERA through his first five starts. They also continue to have the worst bullpen in the Majors with an ERA of 5.60.

Let's take the Rangers are home favorites tonight.

Pick: Rangers -126

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