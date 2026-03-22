Louisville Blows Late Lead, Drops Finale and Series at North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. - With their weekend road series at North Carolina heading to the game three rubber match, the Louisville baseball program was unable to finish the job in the finale, instead falling 7-6 on Sunday at Boshamer Stadium to drop the series.

Leading 4-2 entering the eighth inning, the Cardinals (16-8, 3-3 ACC) gave up a quintet of runs in the bottom of the frame to the Tar Heels (20-4-1, 6-3 ACC). Louisville nearly mounted their own comeback effort in the ninth, but fell short.

The series loss to UNC marks their first in conference play this season after winning their series against Notre Dame last weekend. UofL also fell 11-1 in the series opener, before bouncing back for a 2-0 victory in game two.

Even before the bottom fell out, pitching for Louisville had been a little shaky all afternoon, as they gave up 10 base hits, five walks against six strikeouts, and three hit-by-pitches. While the Cards out-hit the Heels with 11 of their own, they also struck out nine times and generating only two walks.

First baseman Tague Davis (3-5, HR, 2 RBI) did most of the damage for Louisville, hitting his 13th home run of the season in the process. Third baseman Bayram Hot (2-3, BB) and catcher Jimmy Nugent (2-4, RBI) also had multi-hit days.

Normally a midweek starter, Colton Hartman (3.1 IP, 3 K, 1 BB, 4 H, 1 ER) was given the start for the series finale, and gave Louisville some solid opening innings. While it was the left hander's shortest start of the season, the only run he allowed was an RBI single in the second to get the scoring started.

It took a few innings for the Cardinals' bats to wake up and get going, but they eventually did. second baseman Kade Elam (0-4, RBI) collected an RBI groundout in the third, then an inning later, outfielder Kyle Campbell (1-4, RBI, 2B) did the same to break the tie while Nugent collected an RBI single.

While Louisville could only generate one more run for the rest of the game, an RBI single from pinch-hitting outfielder Ben Slanker (1-2, RBI) in the seventh, their bullpen mostly did a good job at holding off a North Carolina rally.

Right-hander Brandon Shannon (2.1 IP, 2K, 2 BB, 1 H, 1 ER) took over in the fourth, only allowing a solo home run in the fifth during his middle inning relief outing. He and lefty Ty Starke (1.0 IP, 1 H) split a scoreless sixth, then Starke and righty Jack Brown (1.0 IP, 1 K, 1 BB, 2 ER) combined for a zero in the seventh.

After being stymied for most of the afternoon, the Tar Heels finally broke through in a big way in the eighth.

Brown was pulled after allowing a pair of two-out base runners, then right-hander after Anthony Karbowksi (0.0 IP, 1 ER) issued an HBP to load the bases, he was then yanked in favor Aaron England (0.0 IP, 1 BB, 2 H, 2 ER). The southpaw then allowed a bases loaded walk, a game-tying RBI single, and then a back-breaking bases clearing double.

Normal game three starter Jake Bean (0.1 IP, 1 H) had to come in an secure the final out of the eighth, and the Cardinals nearly pulled off a comeback of their own. Davis launched a two-run homer, but that was the only scoring UofL could muster.

Next up for Louisville, they'll stay on the road but remain in the state, heading on down to Bowling Green for a midweek tilt with Western Kentucky. First pitch is slated for Tuesday, Mar. 24 at 7:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ESPN+ and broadcast on 970 WGTK.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo of Nicholas Ballard: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)

You can follow Louisville Cardinals On SI for future coverage by liking us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram:



Facebook - @LouisvilleOnSI

Twitter/X - @LouisvilleOnSI

Instagram - @louisvilleonsi



You can also follow Deputy Editor Matthew McGavic at @Matt_McGavic on Twitter/X and @mattmcgavic.bsky.social on Bluesky