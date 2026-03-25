Louisville Drops Midweek Tilt at Western Kentucky

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. - Making the trip down I-65 for a midweek matchup at Western Kentucky, the Louisville baseball program could not come out on top against their in-state foe, instead falling 10-5 on Tuesday at Nick Denes Field.

While the Cardinals (16-9, 3-3 ACC) still maintain a 24-7 lead in their series against the Hilltoppers (14-11, 3-3 CUSA) under head coach Dan McDonnell, two of these losses have come in the last four meetings. Louisville has also dropped three of their last four games after losing their series at UNC this past weekend.

Once again, efforts on the mound was the cause of death. Louisville's pitching staff surrendered 16 hits to Western Kentucky, and had as many walks as strikeouts (6). Their hitting wasn't much better, collecting only six base hits, and drawing four walks against nine strikeouts.

First baseman Tague Davis (2-3, HR, BB) blasted his 14th home run of the season, while outfielders Griffin Crain (0-2, RBI, BB, SF) and Ben Slanker (1-3, RBI, 2B, BB) plus catcher Jimmy Nugent (1-3, RBI, 2B) all drove in runs as well.

Western Kentucky didn't waste time getting on the scoreboard, putting up a four-spot in the opening frame. Right-hander Kian Vorster (0.2 IP, 3 BB, 5 H, 3 ER) gave up a pair of RBI double, an RBI single, and another run came in on a throwing error before fellow righty Jake Schweitzer (2.1 IP, 1 H) had to come in and secure the final out of the first.

After Schweitzer put up zeroes in the second and third, Louisville finally got on the board in the fourth with a pair of runs. Crain put up the Cardinals' first run with a sacrifice fly, while Nugent drove in a run on a groundout.

The Hilltoppers compounded their lead in the fourth, earning an RBI single off of Jack Brown (1.2 IP, 1 K, 1 BB, 3 H) after Nicholas Ballard (0.1 IP, 1 K, 1 BB, 1 H, 1 ER) was driven out earlier in the frame. Brown would then go on to twirl a scoreless fifth as well.

Louisville briefly tied the game in the fifth, putting up a three-spot in the frame. Slanker laced an RBI double, while Davis smoked a 386-foot two-run homer, However, the tie didn't last long, as right-hander Peter Michael (1.1 IP, 3 K, 1 BB, 2 H, 1 ER) allowed a go-ahead run on a fielding error in the sixth.

An inning later in the seventh, the dam broke, with WKU putting up a four-spot to double up UofL. Friday ace Ethan Eberle (0.0 IP, HBP) replaced Michael after giving up a triple, but after the left-hander plunked a batter on the first pitch he threw, Jake Bean (0.2 IP, 1 K, 3 H, 2 ER) was inserted. The righty then proceeded to give up a two-run double and a one-run double, with another run coming home on a throwing error.

Fellow right-hander Zane Stahl (1.0 IP, 1 H) put up a zero in the ninth to give Louisville a chance to mount a rally, but the bats fell cold when it mattered most. In fact, over the final four innings, the Cardinals generated just two base runners.

Next up for Louisville, they'll return home to Jim Patterson Stadium, and will host Pitt for a weekend series. First pitch of game one is slated for Friday, Mar. 27 at 6:00 p.m. EST, and will be televised on ACC Network Extra and broadcast on 970 WGTK.

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(Photo of Tague Davis: Jared Anderson - Louisville Cardinals On SI)