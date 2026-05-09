Davis Breaks Multiple Records, Louisville Evens Series at Miami

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – Tague Davis had a record-setting night and the University of Louisville baseball team exploded in extra innings for a 16-9 11-inning victory at Miami on Friday night.

Louisville (27-24, 11-15 ACC) snapped a six-game losing streak with the win, scoring nine runs in the 11th inning for the victory.

Davis homered twice and drove in five in the win, breaking both the ACC single-season home run record and the Louisville single-season RBI record.

With the Cardinals down 2-0 in the fourth, the sophomore hit a laser over the wall in left-centerfield with a pair of runners on to give the Cardinals a 3-2 lead.

Davis homered again in the 11th inning, this time a two-run shot, for his record-breaking 32nd home run of the year. Davis surpassed Florida State’s J.D. Drew (1997) and Wake Forest’s Brock Wilken (2023) for the ACC single-season home run record, previously set at 31.

The two RBIs on the homer in the 11th gave Davis 89 for the season, one more than Richie Hawks (1991) and Rob Newman (1992) for the top spot in Louisville program history.

Davis’ performance was part of a wild game on Friday night.

Ethan Eberle struck out the side in order in the bottom of the first but ran into trouble in the second.

Miami (34-15, 14-12) used a leadoff walk and two hits to plate the game’s first two runs.

After being held quiet through the first three innings, the Cardinals finally broke through in the fourth. A throwing error and walk put Zion Rose and Griffin Crain on and Davis gave the Cards the lead with his first long ball of the night.

Jimmy Nugent followed the Davis homer with one of his own, his 11th of the season and eighth in the last nine games.

Crain added to the Louisville lead one inning later, sending a two-out single back up the middle to drive home Kade Elam.

Miami grabbed the lead back in the bottom of the fifth. The Canes got a run-scoring double to get within one and a three-run homer put them back on top.

Brandon Shannon put zeros on the board in the sixth and seventh and the Cardinals capitalized in the eighth.

Rose started the inning with a single and a pair of walks followed to load the bases with one out. The Canes got a strikeout for the second out, but Bayram Hot delivered with a clutch two-run single back through the middle that gave Louisville the lead once again.

Aaron England retired the side in order in the Miami eighth, but the Hurricanes tied the game with a two-out RBI single in the ninth to send the game to extras.

After both teams went quietly in the 10th, the Cardinals put together an offensive barrage in the 11th.

With the bases loaded and one out, Rose lined a double into the right-centerfield gap to drive home two and give the Cards the lead once more. Crain followed with a sac fly before Davis’ record-breaker.

The Cardinals kept adding on at the plate, getting two-run knocks from Lucas Moore and Alex Alicea as part of the nine-run outburst.

Nine different players recorded hits for the Cardinals in the win. Rose, Davis, Nugent and Elam had two hits each. Davis drove in five, while Rose, Crain, Hot, Moore and Alicea had two RBIs apiece.

England (3-2) got the win with one run allowed over three innings. Eberle struck out seven over five innings in the start.

Louisville and Miami finish out the weekend series on Saturday with first pitch scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

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(Photo of Tague Davis: Scott Utterback - Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)