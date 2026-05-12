7th Inning Stretch: One Final Homestand (Week 14)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - If there was any doubt that the Louisville baseball program hadn't officially crossed the Rubicon yet, that was put to bed this past week.

The Cardinals (27-25, 11-16 ACC) went just 1-3 this past week, losing the annual Battle of the Barrel matchup at Vanderbilt, then following that up with a series loss at Miami.

Any slight hope that Louisville could earn an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament some may have had is gone. Barring a run in the ACC Tournament, or even winning it to clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament, the Cardinals are facing a significant threat of finishing the 2026 season at or below .500.

Fortunately, Louisville has one last chance to generate some momentum before heading down to Charlotte for the ACC Tournament. This week, they'll return home for the final week of the regular season, hosting crosstown foe Bellarmine in the midweek and Virginia for their final weekend series of the regular season.

News & Notes

Louisville remains out of the top-25 in all five major collegiate baseball polls.

Louisville is tied for 11th in the ACC standings, and would be the No. 11 seed in the ACC Baseball Championship if it started today.

First baseman Tague Davis set the ACC single-season home run record and Louisville single-season RBI record this past weekend at Miami.

Davis ranks first nationally in home runs with 33, first in RBI with 91, first in total bases with 185, and third in slugging percentage at 0.877.

Outfielder Lucas Moore ranks 14th nationally in stolen bases with 33.

Left-handed pitcher Wyatt Danilowicz ranks 12th nationally in games started at 1213

The Week Ahead

Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)

Tuesday, May 12 at 6:00 p.m. EST vs. Bellarmine (ACC Network Extra/93.9 The Ville)

Thursday, May 14 at 6:00 p.m. EST vs. Virginia (ACC Network Extra/93.9 The Ville)

Friday, May 15 at 6:00 p.m. EST vs. Virginia (ACC Network Extra/93.9 The Ville)

Saturday, May 16 at 1:00 p.m. EST vs. Virginia (ACC Network Extra/93.9 The Ville)

Know The Foe

Bellarmine Knights

Head Coach (school record): Ben Reel (36-68)

2026 Record (conference record): 19-30 (11-16 ASUN)

All-Time Series Record: Louisville Leads 47-30

Top Hitters:

INF A.J. Swader (49 GP, 49 GS) : .376/.460/.672, 10 HR, 57 RBI, 20 2B, 3 3B, 26 BB, 2 SB

: .376/.460/.672, 10 HR, 57 RBI, 20 2B, 3 3B, 26 BB, 2 SB INF Landon Akers (48 GP, 48 GS) : .362/.420/.541, 6 HR, 35 RBI, 15 2B, 2 3B, 17 BB, 12 SB

: .362/.420/.541, 6 HR, 35 RBI, 15 2B, 2 3B, 17 BB, 12 SB INF Jake Bell (46 GP, 40 GS): .301/.389/.538, 8 HR, 27 RBI, 9 2B, 2 3B, 18 BB, 1 SB

Top Pitchers:

RHP Chase Chamberlain (14 APP, 3 GS) : 5.26 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 37.2 IP, 37 K, 16 BB, .229 B/AVG

: 5.26 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 37.2 IP, 37 K, 16 BB, .229 B/AVG RHP Cade Rusch (20 APP, 0 GS) : 2.37 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 30.1 IP, 36 K, 14 BB, .246 B/AVG

: 2.37 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 30.1 IP, 36 K, 14 BB, .246 B/AVG RHP Aaron Ragat (20 APP, 0 GS): 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 38.0 IP, 18 K, 15 BB, .288 B/AVG

Virginia Cavaliers

Head Coach (school record): Chris Pollard (33-18)

2026 Record (conference record): 33-18 (13-14 ACC)

All-Time Series Record: Series Tied 14-14

Top Hitters:

1B/OF Sam Harris (50 GP, 50 GS) : .321/.423/.596, 14 HR, 50 RBI, 11 2B, 30 BB, 5 SB

: .321/.423/.596, 14 HR, 50 RBI, 11 2B, 30 BB, 5 SB INF Joe Tiroly (51 GP, 51 GS) : .308/.392/.557, 13 HR, 52 RBI, 11 2B, 23 BB, 2 SB

: .308/.392/.557, 13 HR, 52 RBI, 11 2B, 23 BB, 2 SB OF A.J. Gracia (47 GP, 47 GS): .320/.453/.596, 13 HR, 39 RBI, 10 2B, 36 BB, 4 SB

Top Pitchers:

LHP Henry Zatkowski (15 APP, 9 GS) : 4.35 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 68.1 IP, 82 K, 20 BB, .218 B/AVG

: 4.35 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 68.1 IP, 82 K, 20 BB, .218 B/AVG RHP Lucas Hartman (30 APP, 0 GS) : 3.35 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 56.1 IP, 61 K, 21 BB, .241 B/AVG

: 3.35 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 56.1 IP, 61 K, 21 BB, .241 B/AVG RHP John Paone (13 APP, 13 GS): 4.91 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 51.1 IP, 59 K, 20 BB, .237 B/AVG

Statistical Breakdown

Rankings and Records:

BU UVA UofL D1Baseball Ranking NR NR NR RPI 227th 23rd 94th SOS 216th 16th 58th Home Record 8-8 22-8 21-9 Away Record 10-20 7-10 4-14 Neutral Record 1-2 4-0 2-2

Hitting:

BU UVA UofL Base on Balls 159th (220) 29th (276) 25th (277) Batting Average 83rd (.288) 169th (.275) 29th (.305) Home Runs 125th (52nd) 17th (88) 25th (82) OBP 100th (.392) 91st (.395) 25th (.417) Runs/Game 126th (6.8) 38th (8.0) 20th (8.5) SLG 126th (.443) 40th (.491) 24th (.512)

Pitching:

BU UVA UofL ERA 281st (7.96) 58th (4.79) 228th (6.87) Hits/9 Innings 285th (11.52) 49th (8.49) 226th (10.58) K/9 Innings 301st (5.9) 28th (10.0) 71st (9.0) K/BB Ratio 283rd (1.16) 56th (2.29) 193rd (1.57) WHIP 270th (1.85) 63rd (1.43) 256th (1.81) BB/9 Innings 202nd (5.12) 124th (4.40) 261st (5.75)

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(Photo of Louisville Players: Chris Jones - Imagn Images)