7th Inning Stretch: One Final Homestand (Week 14)
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - If there was any doubt that the Louisville baseball program hadn't officially crossed the Rubicon yet, that was put to bed this past week.
The Cardinals (27-25, 11-16 ACC) went just 1-3 this past week, losing the annual Battle of the Barrel matchup at Vanderbilt, then following that up with a series loss at Miami.
Any slight hope that Louisville could earn an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament some may have had is gone. Barring a run in the ACC Tournament, or even winning it to clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament, the Cardinals are facing a significant threat of finishing the 2026 season at or below .500.
Fortunately, Louisville has one last chance to generate some momentum before heading down to Charlotte for the ACC Tournament. This week, they'll return home for the final week of the regular season, hosting crosstown foe Bellarmine in the midweek and Virginia for their final weekend series of the regular season.
News & Notes
- Louisville remains out of the top-25 in all five major collegiate baseball polls.
- Louisville is tied for 11th in the ACC standings, and would be the No. 11 seed in the ACC Baseball Championship if it started today.
- First baseman Tague Davis set the ACC single-season home run record and Louisville single-season RBI record this past weekend at Miami.
- Davis ranks first nationally in home runs with 33, first in RBI with 91, first in total bases with 185, and third in slugging percentage at 0.877.
- Outfielder Lucas Moore ranks 14th nationally in stolen bases with 33.
- Left-handed pitcher Wyatt Danilowicz ranks 12th nationally in games started at 1213
The Week Ahead
Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)
- Tuesday, May 12 at 6:00 p.m. EST vs. Bellarmine (ACC Network Extra/93.9 The Ville)
- Thursday, May 14 at 6:00 p.m. EST vs. Virginia (ACC Network Extra/93.9 The Ville)
- Friday, May 15 at 6:00 p.m. EST vs. Virginia (ACC Network Extra/93.9 The Ville)
- Saturday, May 16 at 1:00 p.m. EST vs. Virginia (ACC Network Extra/93.9 The Ville)
Know The Foe
Bellarmine Knights
Head Coach (school record): Ben Reel (36-68)
2026 Record (conference record): 19-30 (11-16 ASUN)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville Leads 47-30
Top Hitters:
- INF A.J. Swader (49 GP, 49 GS): .376/.460/.672, 10 HR, 57 RBI, 20 2B, 3 3B, 26 BB, 2 SB
- INF Landon Akers (48 GP, 48 GS): .362/.420/.541, 6 HR, 35 RBI, 15 2B, 2 3B, 17 BB, 12 SB
- INF Jake Bell (46 GP, 40 GS): .301/.389/.538, 8 HR, 27 RBI, 9 2B, 2 3B, 18 BB, 1 SB
Top Pitchers:
- RHP Chase Chamberlain (14 APP, 3 GS): 5.26 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 37.2 IP, 37 K, 16 BB, .229 B/AVG
- RHP Cade Rusch (20 APP, 0 GS): 2.37 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 30.1 IP, 36 K, 14 BB, .246 B/AVG
- RHP Aaron Ragat (20 APP, 0 GS): 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 38.0 IP, 18 K, 15 BB, .288 B/AVG
Virginia Cavaliers
Head Coach (school record): Chris Pollard (33-18)
2026 Record (conference record): 33-18 (13-14 ACC)
All-Time Series Record: Series Tied 14-14
Top Hitters:
- 1B/OF Sam Harris (50 GP, 50 GS): .321/.423/.596, 14 HR, 50 RBI, 11 2B, 30 BB, 5 SB
- INF Joe Tiroly (51 GP, 51 GS): .308/.392/.557, 13 HR, 52 RBI, 11 2B, 23 BB, 2 SB
- OF A.J. Gracia (47 GP, 47 GS): .320/.453/.596, 13 HR, 39 RBI, 10 2B, 36 BB, 4 SB
Top Pitchers:
- LHP Henry Zatkowski (15 APP, 9 GS): 4.35 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 68.1 IP, 82 K, 20 BB, .218 B/AVG
- RHP Lucas Hartman (30 APP, 0 GS): 3.35 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 56.1 IP, 61 K, 21 BB, .241 B/AVG
- RHP John Paone (13 APP, 13 GS): 4.91 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 51.1 IP, 59 K, 20 BB, .237 B/AVG
Statistical Breakdown
Rankings and Records:
BU
UVA
UofL
D1Baseball Ranking
NR
NR
NR
RPI
227th
23rd
94th
SOS
216th
16th
58th
Home Record
8-8
22-8
21-9
Away Record
10-20
7-10
4-14
Neutral Record
1-2
4-0
2-2
Hitting:
BU
UVA
UofL
Base on Balls
159th (220)
29th (276)
25th (277)
Batting Average
83rd (.288)
169th (.275)
29th (.305)
Home Runs
125th (52nd)
17th (88)
25th (82)
OBP
100th (.392)
91st (.395)
25th (.417)
Runs/Game
126th (6.8)
38th (8.0)
20th (8.5)
SLG
126th (.443)
40th (.491)
24th (.512)
Pitching:
BU
UVA
UofL
ERA
281st (7.96)
58th (4.79)
228th (6.87)
Hits/9 Innings
285th (11.52)
49th (8.49)
226th (10.58)
K/9 Innings
301st (5.9)
28th (10.0)
71st (9.0)
K/BB Ratio
283rd (1.16)
56th (2.29)
193rd (1.57)
WHIP
270th (1.85)
63rd (1.43)
256th (1.81)
BB/9 Innings
202nd (5.12)
124th (4.40)
261st (5.75)
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(Photo of Louisville Players: Chris Jones - Imagn Images)
McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. Also an avid video gamer, a bourbon enthusiast, and fierce dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic