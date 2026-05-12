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Louisville Report

7th Inning Stretch: One Final Homestand (Week 14)

The Cardinals return home for the last week of the regular season.
Matthew McGavic|
Feb 22, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; Louisville vs Auburn during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Feb 22, 2026; Arlington, TX, USA; Louisville vs Auburn during the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - If there was any doubt that the Louisville baseball program hadn't officially crossed the Rubicon yet, that was put to bed this past week.

The Cardinals (27-25, 11-16 ACC) went just 1-3 this past week, losing the annual Battle of the Barrel matchup at Vanderbilt, then following that up with a series loss at Miami.

Any slight hope that Louisville could earn an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament some may have had is gone. Barring a run in the ACC Tournament, or even winning it to clinch a spot in the NCAA Tournament, the Cardinals are facing a significant threat of finishing the 2026 season at or below .500.

Fortunately, Louisville has one last chance to generate some momentum before heading down to Charlotte for the ACC Tournament. This week, they'll return home for the final week of the regular season, hosting crosstown foe Bellarmine in the midweek and Virginia for their final weekend series of the regular season.

News & Notes

  • Louisville remains out of the top-25 in all five major collegiate baseball polls.
  • Louisville is tied for 11th in the ACC standings, and would be the No. 11 seed in the ACC Baseball Championship if it started today.
  • First baseman Tague Davis set the ACC single-season home run record and Louisville single-season RBI record this past weekend at Miami.
  • Davis ranks first nationally in home runs with 33, first in RBI with 91, first in total bases with 185, and third in slugging percentage at 0.877.
  • Outfielder Lucas Moore ranks 14th nationally in stolen bases with 33.
  • Left-handed pitcher Wyatt Danilowicz ranks 12th nationally in games started at 1213

The Week Ahead

Home (Jim Patterson Stadium - Louisville, Ky.)

  • Tuesday, May 12 at 6:00 p.m. EST vs. Bellarmine (ACC Network Extra/93.9 The Ville)
  • Thursday, May 14 at 6:00 p.m. EST vs. Virginia (ACC Network Extra/93.9 The Ville)
  • Friday, May 15 at 6:00 p.m. EST vs. Virginia (ACC Network Extra/93.9 The Ville)
  • Saturday, May 16 at 1:00 p.m. EST vs. Virginia (ACC Network Extra/93.9 The Ville)

Know The Foe

Bellarmine Knights

Head Coach (school record): Ben Reel (36-68)
2026 Record (conference record): 19-30 (11-16 ASUN)
All-Time Series Record: Louisville Leads 47-30

Top Hitters:

  • INF A.J. Swader (49 GP, 49 GS): .376/.460/.672, 10 HR, 57 RBI, 20 2B, 3 3B, 26 BB, 2 SB
  • INF Landon Akers (48 GP, 48 GS): .362/.420/.541, 6 HR, 35 RBI, 15 2B, 2 3B, 17 BB, 12 SB
  • INF Jake Bell (46 GP, 40 GS): .301/.389/.538, 8 HR, 27 RBI, 9 2B, 2 3B, 18 BB, 1 SB

Top Pitchers:

  • RHP Chase Chamberlain (14 APP, 3 GS): 5.26 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 37.2 IP, 37 K, 16 BB, .229 B/AVG
  • RHP Cade Rusch (20 APP, 0 GS): 2.37 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 30.1 IP, 36 K, 14 BB, .246 B/AVG
  • RHP Aaron Ragat (20 APP, 0 GS): 4.50 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 38.0 IP, 18 K, 15 BB, .288 B/AVG

Virginia Cavaliers

Head Coach (school record): Chris Pollard (33-18)
2026 Record (conference record): 33-18 (13-14 ACC)
All-Time Series Record: Series Tied 14-14

Top Hitters:

  • 1B/OF Sam Harris (50 GP, 50 GS): .321/.423/.596, 14 HR, 50 RBI, 11 2B, 30 BB, 5 SB
  • INF Joe Tiroly (51 GP, 51 GS): .308/.392/.557, 13 HR, 52 RBI, 11 2B, 23 BB, 2 SB
  • OF A.J. Gracia (47 GP, 47 GS): .320/.453/.596, 13 HR, 39 RBI, 10 2B, 36 BB, 4 SB

Top Pitchers:

  • LHP Henry Zatkowski (15 APP, 9 GS): 4.35 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 68.1 IP, 82 K, 20 BB, .218 B/AVG
  • RHP Lucas Hartman (30 APP, 0 GS): 3.35 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 56.1 IP, 61 K, 21 BB, .241 B/AVG
  • RHP John Paone (13 APP, 13 GS): 4.91 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 51.1 IP, 59 K, 20 BB, .237 B/AVG

Statistical Breakdown

Rankings and Records:

BU

UVA

UofL

D1Baseball Ranking

NR

NR

NR

RPI

227th

23rd

94th

SOS

216th

16th

58th

Home Record

8-8

22-8

21-9

Away Record

10-20

7-10

4-14

Neutral Record

1-2

4-0

2-2

Hitting:

BU

UVA

UofL

Base on Balls

159th (220)

29th (276)

25th (277)

Batting Average

83rd (.288)

169th (.275)

29th (.305)

Home Runs

125th (52nd)

17th (88)

25th (82)

OBP

100th (.392)

91st (.395)

25th (.417)

Runs/Game

126th (6.8)

38th (8.0)

20th (8.5)

SLG

126th (.443)

40th (.491)

24th (.512)

Pitching:

BU

UVA

UofL

ERA

281st (7.96)

58th (4.79)

228th (6.87)

Hits/9 Innings

285th (11.52)

49th (8.49)

226th (10.58)

K/9 Innings

301st (5.9)

28th (10.0)

71st (9.0)

K/BB Ratio

283rd (1.16)

56th (2.29)

193rd (1.57)

WHIP

270th (1.85)

63rd (1.43)

256th (1.81)

BB/9 Innings

202nd (5.12)

124th (4.40)

261st (5.75)

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(Photo of Louisville Players: Chris Jones - Imagn Images)

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Matthew McGavic
MATTHEW MCGAVIC

McGavic is a 2016 Sport Administration graduate of the University of Louisville, and a native of the Derby City. He has been covering the Cardinals in various capacities since 2017, with a brief stop in Atlanta, Ga. on the Georgia Tech beat. Also an avid video gamer, a bourbon enthusiast, and fierce dog lover. Find him on Twitter at @Matt_McGavic

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