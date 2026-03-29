Louisville Bounces Back, Takes Down Pitt to Even Series

Press Release from the University of Louisville:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – The University of Louisville baseball team turned in an 8-5 victory over Pitt on Saturday afternoon at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Louisville (17-10, 4-4 ACC) evened up the weekend series with the win. The two will play the rubber game on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

The two teams traded offensive punches in the early innings on Saturday.

Louisville plated three runs in the second, getting RBIs from Kade Elam and Kyle Campbell before a ball to the backstop allowed Campbell to score.

Pitt (18-7, 4-4) got all three runs back with one swing in the third, hitting a three-run homer with two outs to tie the game.

Tague Davis would give the Cards the lead back in the bottom half though. The sophomore led off with a solo homer to the berm, his 15th of the season.

However, the Panthers had the answer again in the fourth, getting a two-out double that knotted the score at four.

In the bottom of the fourth, it was the Cardinals’ turn to cash in scoring opportunities with two outs. Alex Alicea pushed Louisville back in front with a run-scoring single that drove in Campbell. Davis followed with a single and a wild throw allowed Alicea to touch the plate. Bayram Hot then tallied the first of his two RBI singles to give Louisville a 7-4 lead.

Pitt hit a solo homer in the sixth to cut the lead to two, but Hot’s second run-scoring hit of the day stretched the margin back to three in the bottom half of the frame.

The Louisville bullpen closed out the game with three scoreless innings to secure the win.

Colton Hartman (3-1) allowed four runs over 5.0 innings for the victory. Peter Michael, Ty Starke and Jake Bean combined for the final 12 outs. Bean got the final five for his first save.

Hot was 3-for-5 on the day with a pair of RBIs. Davis and Jimmy Nugent each added two hits.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, Twitter/X and Instagram for the latest news.

More Cardinals Stories

(Photo via Chris Jones - Imagn Images)